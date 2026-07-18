Wuthering Waves anime series in the works as Kuro Games unveils animation studio

Wuthering Waves is breaking out of the videogame realm and into animation, as Kuro Games announces a Wuthering Waves anime. This animated series, titled Wuthering Waves: Elysium, comes from Kuro's new in-house animation brand, Kuro Onroad.

Yes, that's right. Wuthering Waves' developer now has an animation company, and its debut project revolves around Kuro's award-winning gacha game. According to the company, this project "expands the Wuthering Waves universe beyond the game and offers fans another way to experience its characters, stories, and world through animation."

Kuro Onroad's official X account launched with a brief teaser trailer, giving us a glimpse at the animation style and cast of characters. Interestingly, Wuthering Waves: Elysium seems to keep the free mobile game's 3D graphics style, rather than switching to a more classic 2D anime art style. As for characters, the promotional graphic features Aemeath, Jinhsi, Yangyang Xuangling, Cartethyia, and Hsin.

It's not uncommon for gacha games, especially those with anime styles, to branch into larger animation projects. Games like Arknights and Azur Lane have their own animated series, and we're expecting a Genshin Impact anime to release soon after Hoyoverse announced it in 2022. In fact, it's becoming more common for game companies to make their own animation brands, with Yostar Pictures, the company behind the Azur Lane and Arknights anime series, stemming from the developer of the same name.

Are you excited for the Wuthering Waves anime? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and grab yourself some free pulls from our Wuthering Waves codes guide while you're here.