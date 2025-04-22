Kuro Games’ recent livestream confirmed the Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards to thank players for their time, and it was a little lackluster. There’s still time for the company to amp it up before the patch drops, but as it stands, we’re not getting much.

To celebrate one whole year of us wuthering some waves, players receive a ten pull of limited wishes and a coupon for 300 lunites off a skin of their choice, on top of in-game events for some astrite. Yep, not even a free skin, just a 300 lunite discount. The kicker is that most skins, including the two new ones coming in the next Wuthering Waves update, are for five-star characters and cost 3,280 lunites. To give some context, that many lunites would still cost you up to $49.99 even with the coupon.

Also, the seven-day login event for this patch only gives 300 astrites, compared to the usual five limited and five standard wishes. I’ll let you decide which you’d rather have. Obviously, there’s been a lot of backlash to this already, and Kuro put out a statement confirming that a new login event will be added, which gives ten of the limited, weapon, and standard wishes.

At some point, we gacha game fans need to start realizing that first anniversary rewards are never as good as what gets rumored. Streamers, leakers, and eager fans mention a free five-star or a five-star selector, and it all snowballs from there, then, inevitably, players are left disappointed after finding out what rewards are actually coming.

However, Kuro did set expectations pretty high when it gave out a free copy of Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao in patch 1.2 to, essentially, keep players happy while fixing issues early on in the game’s lifespan. So, we weren’t so wrong to expect another freebie.

Recently, Honkai Star Rail embarked on its second anniversary shindig, where players can choose a free HSR’s Ruan Mei or HSR’s Luocha – two excellent characters in the game – or a standard banner option of their choice, on top of free warp tickets, jades, and more. The game also tweaked the options for the standard HSR banner pool, adding Blade, Fu Xuan, and Seele as options, and letting you remove others like Yanqing. This is one of the best celebrations I’ve seen recently.

On the other hand, Genshin Impact’s first anniversary was generally regarded as pretty rubbish. In 2021, players who helped Genshin win awards, break records, and pull in profits as one of the best mobile games out there, got one ten pull worth of wishes. There was also a web event where you could earn around 100 primogems. Hoyoverse then sent out 1,600 primogems in the mail following the backlash, but the damage was already done.

With all of that said, it’s nearly Zenless Zone Zero’s first anniversary, and it would be an excellent opportunity for Hoyoverse to turn up the dial and give a big bunch of freebies as a proper reward to show the other games how it’s really done. That, or we’ll get ten boopons and some in-game meal items.

Whether you're taking part in the anniversary patch or not, we have the new Wuthering Waves codes to get you some astrite here, along with all the new Genshin Impact codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes to add to your wallets.