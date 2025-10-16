Wuthering Waves announced its first four-star in ten months, but when will Honkai Star Rail follow suit?

Remember four-star rarity characters and the fact that they exist? Well, Kuro Games finally has, by showing off Wuthering Waves' Buling as an upcoming character. Her element and weapon are currently unknown, but her rarity is still a welcome shock for us low-budget teambuilders.

While Wuthering Waves may not have had many four stars since release - three newly added ones, including Buling, mean it's had more than Star Rail recently. Sure, before Buling the last one released before version 2.0, but it's still back in the lead now. However, both pale in comparison to Genshin Impact's fairly constant four-star releases, and even Zenless Zone Zero's four options that joined the roster since the game's debut.

There hasn't been a single four-star character released in the entirety of Star Rail's Amphoreus patches. We're currently in version 3.6, nearing 3.7, which makes 12 different banners. The last time we got a four-star was HSR's Moze in version 2.5. Since then, there have been one, two, or even three new five-stars each patch.

The 2.0 patches also had March 7th's Hunt path, Misha, and Gallager as four-star options, so what on earth happened? Where did they go? Did Hoyoverse simply forget that lower rarity characters are an option, or are they purely giving us characters we can guarantee (and pay for) on the banners?

We all know the pain of pulling specifically for four-stars - I myself have been a victim of it this week, trying to get even just two copies of ZZZ's Komano Manato, while receiving six Pipers, an Anton, and an Anby instead - but people do still go for them and use them. Genshin Impact's Gaming is one of my best DPS characters, and HSR's Gallagher is a mainstay in my teams, outhealing my Luocha.

Hopefully, the dev will grant us some more lower-rarity Honkai Star Rail characters soon, though judging by the next Honkai Star Rail banners, it won't be happening any time soon.