Wuthering Waves' Chisa just got a reveal, with drip marketing positioning her as an upcoming character releasing soon. There's a lot to unpack in terms of her design, but she sure looks cool and has a very similar aesthetic to plenty of recognizable characters.

Most notably, she resembles ZZZ's Hoshimi Miyabi, with her calm and collected outlook, paired with a sick sword and school or work uniform-themed outfit. Other characters that people have drawn comparisons to include Yuka Saotome from Kuro Games' other title, Punishing Gray Raven, Ryuko from Kill La Kill, and Akame from Akame Ga Kill.

While her kit, element, and weapon are as yet unconfirmed, we do know she's a five-star character and will more than likely use a broadblade, as both posts introducing her see her with a gigantic red sword. Interestingly, it seems to have a ruler running alongside it. It's thought that Chisa will use the glacio element, too, though this is speculation.

It could be that she comes from the New Federation nation, which, as of yet, doesn't have a logo. The new DNA shape above her name could relate to it. Characters from the area have modern and more realistic outfits, too, including Aalto, Mortefi, and Encore, which match her real-life-looking school wear.

We'll need to wait and see what she can do in our teams, but she's been on the cards since May, where she got an initial introduction alongside Qiuyuan and recently released Galbrena.

