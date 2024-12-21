As part of the version 2.0 special program, Kuro Games has blown us away with its announcements about Wuthering Waves’ cosmetic changes, especially regarding the player character, Rover. Leaks have popped up here and there about Wuthering Waves skins, but the gacha game is taking customization one step further – and Hoyoverse needs to follow suit. In version 2.0, we’ll be able to switch between the male and female Rover models whenever we like.

When Wuthering Waves first launched less than a year ago, people couldn’t help but compare it to Hoyoverse’s massively popular games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero. But with every new update, Kuro Games’ gacha title pushes the boundaries of what we know about the genre. I’m usually not a fan of the “Genshin could never” rhetoric whenever a mobile game adds new quality-of-life features, but I have to agree with the memes on this one.

In all three of Hoyoverse’s globally popular gacha games, you’re forced very early on to choose between a male and female protagonist to play as, and currently, the same thing happens in Wuthering Waves. In Kuro Games’ title, there’s not much difference between the two protagonists, but especially as a non-binary person, it’s really cool for a game to let me switch between the two based on how I’m feeling on a given day. It would be a similarly cool option to have in ZZZ and Honkai Star Rail, but if Genshin Impact were to implement this feature, I would be ecstatic.

You see, Genshin Impact’s Aether and Lumine are two distinct characters in the game’s lore. Since launch, Hoyoverse has produced countless cinematics posing Aether as the canon main character while his twin Lumine becomes the main antagonist. So, considering I picked to play as Lumine all those years ago, my experience of the plot doesn’t line up with the canon. I would love to freely swap between the twins if I could, using Aether for story missions and Lumine for other gameplay (because I prefer her design).

This isn’t even the end of the great cosmetic changes that WuWa is making in version 2.0. After less than a year, we’re already getting character skins for Wuthering Waves’ Sanhua and Wuthering Waves’ Jinhsi. While Sanhua’s skin is a free event reward, Jinhsi’s Peach Blossom skin is a premium product. We don’t know how much it will cost just yet, but the developers have promised much more than a simple outfit redesign.

Her outfit comes with a weapon skin, profile customizations, and a batch of custom combat animations. The majority of Genshin Impact’s premium skins feel significantly lackluster comparatively, with only the five-star Diluc outfit coming close to these features. Considering Hoyoverse also just dropped new skins for Genshin Impact’s Xiangling and Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao, we’re interested in seeing which cosmetics sell better when both updates go live in January.

There’s loads more to look forward to in Wuthering Waves’ version 2.0 update, so make sure you check out our Wuthering Waves banners and Wuthering Waves codes guides next to grab some extra currency for Rinascita’s resonators.