Wuthering Waves, Angry Birds, and Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy walk into a bar - and come out with a collaboration

The next Wuthering Waves update adds more cosmetics that you can use on your bike, featuring some interesting characters.

wuthering waves collaboration artwork of Leon Kennedy
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So, did you see a Wuthering Waves collaboration with Leon Kennedy and the red Angry Bird coming? We sure didn't, but the version 3.3 livestream just announced one anyway as part of the second anniversary shenanigans.

When Wuthering Waves update 2.0 released, you got the ability to ride a motorbike and kit it out with cool livery options. The first collab was with Persona and Sonic the Hedgehog, which introduced six skins featuring Sonic, Shadow, and Persona 5's Joker, among other characters. But there are also other skins available in the game through quests.

Now, fancy new liveries arrive in Crossworld Sync, parts one and two. The first drop has Kaiju No. 8, Angry Birds, and Resident Evil themed cosmetics, while the second brings Pragmata, Riders Republic, and Haikyu!! designs.

To get these liveries - and associated upgrade materials - all you need to do is take part in themed events that will happen in the game. Then, you can ride around with whichever character you please emblazoned on your bike.

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This likely means that we'll get even more crossover designs in the future. Akira, perhaps, with the classic bike, or even something along the lines of Subway Surfers if we're following the Angry Birds vibe. Stay tuned to find out, as we sure will.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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