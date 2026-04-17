Wuthering Waves, Angry Birds, and Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy walk into a bar - and come out with a collaboration

So, did you see a Wuthering Waves collaboration with Leon Kennedy and the red Angry Bird coming? We sure didn't, but the version 3.3 livestream just announced one anyway as part of the second anniversary shenanigans.

When Wuthering Waves update 2.0 released, you got the ability to ride a motorbike and kit it out with cool livery options. The first collab was with Persona and Sonic the Hedgehog, which introduced six skins featuring Sonic, Shadow, and Persona 5's Joker, among other characters. But there are also other skins available in the game through quests.

Now, fancy new liveries arrive in Crossworld Sync, parts one and two. The first drop has Kaiju No. 8, Angry Birds, and Resident Evil themed cosmetics, while the second brings Pragmata, Riders Republic, and Haikyu!! designs.

To get these liveries - and associated upgrade materials - all you need to do is take part in themed events that will happen in the game. Then, you can ride around with whichever character you please emblazoned on your bike.

This likely means that we'll get even more crossover designs in the future. Akira, perhaps, with the classic bike, or even something along the lines of Subway Surfers if we're following the Angry Birds vibe. Stay tuned to find out, as we sure will.