Kuro Games’ open-world gacha RPG Wuthering Waves is celebrating its first anniversary, and along with the usual rewards, optimizations, and new story content, the developer dropped an unexpected announcement. Wuthering Waves is collaborating with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in its first-ever IP crossover.

Despite its frequent comparison to Hoyoverse’s fantasy RPG Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves has a much more sci-fi-oriented flavor, making CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk series a fitting first collaboration. But, unlike games like Fortnite, which feature crossover characters from Cyberpunk: 2077, Kuro Games is specifically partnering with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

CD Projekt Red teamed up with the legendary animation studio Trigger to make Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for Netflix and tell a different story set in Night City. Wuthering Waves is an anime game at heart, so Edgerunners makes a lot more sense for a collaboration than the main game. Kuro Games’ livestream mentioned that “characters from Night City will step into Solaris”, so it sounds like we’ll get to see Lucy and David hang out with the likes of Wuthering Waves’ Zani and Wuthering Waves’ Rover.

When is the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration?

The world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Wuthering Waves in 2026. As we’ve seen with Honkai Star Rail’s Fate Stay Night collaboration, these IP crossovers get announced months in advance, so we’ll keep an eye out for any more information in the coming months.

That’s everything we know so far about the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration. If you missed the livestream, check out our Wuthering Waves codes page for the latest freebies.