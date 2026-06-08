Wuthering Waves' Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab brings the neon delights of Night City to Solaris-3

You skezzed, choom? Well, you shouldn't be - Wuthering Waves may have added Adam Smashers, but there are two Cyberpunk Edgerunners characters to help you fight them back. That's right, we got to jump into the collaboration early and see what it's all about.

Two of the main characters of the Cyberpunk animated show, Rebecca and Lucy, make their debut in Wuthering Waves as playable units in update 3.4. Their kits match their style and add a fresh, futuristic set of animations.

Rebecca has fun, zippy combat, reminiscent of Lynae's mobility. She uses a lot of guns, and her ultimate has different levels of firepower. She can even deploy a turret, named Guts, which stays on the field and shoots down enemies in her stead.

Lucy, on the other hand, is a bit more, uh, hands-on. She can utilize gun mode when her Forte Gauge is full, but she mainly uses Monowire attached to both of her arms for her basic attacks. This means she's closer to the action, but it's really fun thwipping enemies with it. Her ultimate is also super cool as it brings up a screen with a list of hacks you can perform - just click as many as you can and watch the damage happen. Both girls are main DPS characters, but due to Rebecca's off-field applications, you can use them together in one team.

Outside of battle, there's plenty of Cyberpunk's tech to make use of. You can head into a substantial questline to get to Night City, which requires you to use quickhacks to get around and through obstacles. I never thought I'd be hacking cameras and electric machines in Wuthering Waves, but here we are.

Night City itself feels like it could even be in Solaris-3 organically, as some areas are city-like and built up anyway. It's just got the lighting and futuristic vibes turned up to ten. Seeing gigantic billboards, towering skyscrapers, and floating LED fish is quite breathtaking.

Now, you can't investigate the whole city, only a portion - but it's still really slick and well done. Adding the entirety of the city would be a gargantuan project, though we may see more in the future if the collab continues, which I think would be really cool.

As I mentioned, there's a story to complete, which introduces Armed Corpos and Adam Smashers you need to beat back (which is easy to do with Lucy and Rebecca as trial characters), and a rogue boss you need to take care of. The quest is fun and engaging, and it makes the introduction of the collab make sense, bringing in a lot of elements from the show.

Due to this, I may not recommend playing if you haven't watched Edgerunners and don't want spoilers, as certain locations and characters make an appearance. Then again, it may not be spoilers so much as just not making too much sense… especially the Cyberpunk-specific slang terms.

This collab might open the way for future collaborations to come to Wuthering Waves. If a door can open to a new world, the limits are endless. While Cyberpunk seems to make sense with the technological advances made in Solaris-3, there could be a lot more on the cards.

Now, don't forget to go log in and grab your free copy of Rebecca - trust me, she's fun - and then head into the new Wuthering Waves update.