Wuthering Waves Denia release date, voice actors, and lore

Here’s what you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ Denia, a five-star resonator who uses gauntlets.

wuthering waves denia's key artwork over a pink background
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We're looking forward to meeting Wuthering Waves' Denia in the game's story, as she debuts in update 3.3 - and then taking her along in our teams to cast some fiery fusion attacks at our enemies.

If you're saving up for her, make sure to use the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide, and then check out our Wuthering Waves tier list to see who the top supports and buffer options are.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Denia:

When is the Wuthering Waves Denia release date?

Denia releases in the second half of the Wuthering Waves banner in version 3.3, beginning on May 21. She runs alongside her weapon, the Forged Dwarf Star rectifier.

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Who is Denia?

Denia is another student from Lahai-Roi's Startorch Academy. She's a five-star character who uses a rectifier weapon and the fusion element in combat.

There's a bit more to her than meets the eye, though - she's a creation of Schwarzloch, the Grand Architect, whom you will have met during the game's main quests. While she studies at the Academy, she also secretly works with the Fractsidus. Perhaps Rovers need to keep an eye on her…

Who are Denia's voice actors?

Ahead of her release, we don't know most of Denia's voice actors. Only her Japanese actor is confirmed for now:

  • Japanese - Miku Ito

She has roles in other gachas, like voicing Sakiri in Neverness to Everness, Sotheby in Reverse: 1999, and HSR's Fu Xuan.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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