Wuthering Waves' Galbrena has no faction, element, or region, and I'm intrigued

A mystery contender appears - it's Wuthering Waves Galbrena, sporting some really cool splash art and… not much other information. She's a five-star character coming to the game in the next update, after Iuno heads up the banners.

But the odd thing is, there's no region, element, or faction for her just yet. Every other drip marketing picture has a logo above the character's name showing what or who they are related to in the story. For instance, Lupa has the Septimont region's emblem, as does Iuno, and Phrolova has the Fractsidus logo.

As she hasn't shown up in the story in any form yet, we can't speculate where she's from. In fact, there's really no information about her at all other than that she's an upcoming unit releasing in the future. Even in her original post, as part of the next swathe of characters back in May, she gave us nothing to go on.

She has blue and red flames in her splash art, but whether she follows in Wuthering Waves Augusta's footsteps and is a fusion user, but doesn't actually use the element, we're yet to find out. She also has some sort of dragon-like, wolfy creature around her, with a big golden helmet. If you look closely, there's a vaguely horse-shaped creature in white behind her, too, and a dark gray winged human. She also appears to have a large wing herself.

Well, I'm sure intrigued, and I hope she's a good DPS - though I wouldn't say no to another cracked support-based Wuthering Waves character. As for who or what she is, she may be a mercenary, part of a new faction entirely, or perhaps it was just a mistake and Kuro Games didn't mean to post the art without a logo.

Whoever she is, you can use the new Wuthering Waves codes to stock up some astrite in time for her appearance on the Wuthering Waves banners.