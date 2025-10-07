As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Wuthering Waves' Geshu Lin might actually release after more than 17 months

Wuthering Waves may finally let us pull for Geshu Lin, after we saw him during the pre-release trailers, and the game's first chapters.

wuthering waves geshu lin's first appearance in a trailer showing his tacet mark
Wuthering Waves 

Do you recall, before the game came out, seeing plenty of faces in trailers that are yet to appear on banners? One of them is Wuthering Waves' Geshu Lin, who's popped up a few times in official media but hasn't made his way to the playable roster.

That is, until potentially very soon. He has a visible tacet mark on his neck, identifying him as a five-star, which likely means he'll become a playable Wuthering Waves character. That said, we're still waiting for Wuthering Waves' Scar to come out, too.

There are, however, leaks of the former general cropping up, showing his weapon design and his return to the story, alongside the debut of Wuthering Waves' Qiuyuan. There's a screenshot of the two beginning a fight in a forest, and I'm very intrigued to see what happens next.

Previously, we've seen Geshu in not one, not two, but three cinematics for the game - the pre-release trailer, a story cinematic from chapter one, and in Jiyan's resonator showcase.

The key thing here is that he appears to be yet another electro broadblade user. It's likely that he didn't release in the first few patches, as we had Calcharo in the standard pool, who also uses the electro element, a broadblade weapon, is kinda edgy, and has long white-grey hair. The issue is that we've since had another kinda edgy, long-haired, main-DPS, five-star electro broadblader in Augusta. How many do we need? Either way, I really like Geshu Lin's vibe, so I will be pulling.

If you're also waiting for Geshu Lin, we suggest you start using the Wuthering Waves codes for some astrite and check out our Wuthering Waves tier list to see where we rank all the available support units in the game.

