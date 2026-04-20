Wuthering Waves Hiyuki release date, voice actors, and lore

Well, Wuthering Waves' Hiyuki sure looks cool, doesn't she? And not just because she uses the glacio element. She's a main DPS with some ice-powered moves, ready to strike down enemies in the overworld and storm through the Tower of Adversity.

Make sure you grab the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide to stock up on astrite and in-game materials, then check out our Wuthering Waves tier list to see which supports and sub-DPS characters we rate the highest.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Hiyuki:

When is the Wuthering Waves Hiyuki release date?

Hiyuki releases on April 30, 2026, in version update 3.3. You can get her and her signature five-star sword, Frostburn, on the associated Wuthering Waves banners.

Who is Hiyuki?

We're excited about this cool-looking gal - Hiyuki is a five-star, glacio-using character who weilds both a sword and a bow in combat.

She's a shrine maiden, which is known as a miko, and has an outfit themed around the traditional white wrap top and red skirt. She, like a lot of Wuthering Waves' characters, sports white hair and pale skin, but has red eyes, suggesting albinism.

Ahead of her release, no other character had lines about her, so she's a bit of a mystery. You can learn about her in the main story quest and any other quests she features in to get a look at what she's up to and her backstory.

Who are Hiyuki's voice actors?

Right now, we only know of one of Hiyuki's voice actors. In Japanese, she's played by Tomatsu Haruka, who has roles in Punishing: Grey Raven, Octopath Traveler 0, and Persona 5 as Haru Okumura. More of her actors will be revealed upon her release into the game.