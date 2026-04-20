Wuthering Waves Hiyuki release date, voice actors, and lore

Here’s what you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ Hiyuki, including her rarity, weapon, and voice actors.

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Well, Wuthering Waves' Hiyuki sure looks cool, doesn't she? And not just because she uses the glacio element. She's a main DPS with some ice-powered moves, ready to strike down enemies in the overworld and storm through the Tower of Adversity.

Make sure you grab the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide to stock up on astrite and in-game materials, then check out our Wuthering Waves tier list to see which supports and sub-DPS characters we rate the highest.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Hiyuki:

When is the Wuthering Waves Hiyuki release date?

Hiyuki releases on April 30, 2026, in version update 3.3. You can get her and her signature five-star sword, Frostburn, on the associated Wuthering Waves banners.

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Who is Hiyuki?

We're excited about this cool-looking gal - Hiyuki is a five-star, glacio-using character who weilds both a sword and a bow in combat.

She's a shrine maiden, which is known as a miko, and has an outfit themed around the traditional white wrap top and red skirt. She, like a lot of Wuthering Waves' characters, sports white hair and pale skin, but has red eyes, suggesting albinism.

Ahead of her release, no other character had lines about her, so she's a bit of a mystery. You can learn about her in the main story quest and any other quests she features in to get a look at what she's up to and her backstory.

Who are Hiyuki's voice actors?

Right now, we only know of one of Hiyuki's voice actors. In Japanese, she's played by Tomatsu Haruka, who has roles in Punishing: Grey Raven, Octopath Traveler 0, and Persona 5 as Haru Okumura. More of her actors will be revealed upon her release into the game.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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