Wuthering Waves Hsin build, weapon, and teams

Wuthering Waves Hsin is our first playable Sentinel. Let that sink in, because that's really cool. You already know she's great on field, but what's interesting is that she has a stunning kit with two different forms - Flare and Unison. Both let her deal plenty of electro damage, but offer slightly different ways of doing so.

To get the best teammates for her, we recommend you use all the new Wuthering Waves codes and take part in the latest Wuthering Waves events in the game. Then, check out the Wuthering Waves banner schedule to see who's coming up next.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Hsin guide:

What's the best Hsin build?

Rarity ★★★★★ Attribute Electro Weapon type Rectifier Best weapon Blooming Jadehaven Best echo set Heart of Sworn Vigil Main stats Crit damage/rate, electro damage boost, attack

What are the best teams for Hsin in Wuthering Waves?

As Hsin has essentially three functions - a Flare DPS, Unison DPS, and a sub-DPS - she has some different team options. However, her teammates are fairly limited if you want to get the best performance out of her.

Here are Hsin's best Flare teams:

Flare

Hsin

Rover (electro)

Suisui Flare

Hsin

Rover (electro)

Buling Unison

Hsin

Jinhsi

Shorekeeper Unison

Hsin

Jinhsi

Verina Sub-DPS

Hsin

Augusta

Shorekeeper

What are the best weapons for Hsin?

The best weapon for Hsin by far is her signature rectifier, Blooming Jadehaven. A lot of characters in Wuthering Waves have signature weapons that really boost their kit, and Hsin is no exception. There are some other options from other characters and the standard banner, but they don't really come close.

Blooming Jadehaven - limited five-star

- limited five-star Stringmaster - five-star

- five-star Cosmic Ripples - five-star

- five-star Augment - four-star

- four-star Radiant Dawn - four-star

What are the best echo sets for Hsin?

The best echo set for Hsin depends on how you want to use her. As a DPS, the best set is a full five-piece of the Heart of Sworn Vigil. For a sub-DPS, we recommend Flash of Electric Reflection. Other options don't really come close, but if you're struggling, a two-piece set of electro-damage boost and any relevant stat can work while you sort a full set of the below.

These are the best echo sets for Hsin:

Heart of Sworn Vigil - five-piece set

- five-piece set Flash of Electric Reflection - five-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Hsin:

Reminiscence: Suhsin the Inevitable

Soulfrayer

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

Crit rate/damage

Electro damage boost

Attack

Energy regeneration

What are Hsin's priority skills?

For all kinds of Hsin kits, her forte circuit and resonance skills are the first port of call. Then, if you're using her as a main DPS, focus on her basic attack; if she's a sub-DPS, make it her intro skill.

Forte circuit > resonance liberation > resonance skill > basic attack > intro skill

Who are Hsin's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Hsin in Zenless Zone Zero.

English - Suzie Yeung

- Suzie Yeung Chinese - Ju Huahua

- Ju Huahua Japanese - Noto Mamiko

- Noto Mamiko Korean - So Yeon

Suzie Yeung is a recognizable actor who plays plenty of high-profile characters, including the female esper in NTE, Yuffie in Final Fantasy, and Shinaku, the protagonist of Silent Hill f. She's also behind HSR's Hanya, ZZZ's Piper, and Genshin Impact's Eula.