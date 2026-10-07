Wuthering Waves Hsin build, weapon, and teams

Our Wuthering Waves Hsin build guide has her best weapons, team comps, and stat recommendations to get the best out of her.

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Wuthering Waves Hsin is our first playable Sentinel. Let that sink in, because that's really cool. You already know she's great on field, but what's interesting is that she has a stunning kit with two different forms - Flare and Unison. Both let her deal plenty of electro damage, but offer slightly different ways of doing so.

To get the best teammates for her, we recommend you use all the new Wuthering Waves codes and take part in the latest Wuthering Waves events in the game. Then, check out the Wuthering Waves banner schedule to see who's coming up next.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Hsin guide:

What's the best Hsin build?

Rarity ★★★★★
Attribute Electro
Weapon type Rectifier
Best weapon Blooming Jadehaven
Best echo set Heart of Sworn Vigil
Main stats Crit damage/rate, electro damage boost, attack
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What are the best teams for Hsin in Wuthering Waves?

As Hsin has essentially three functions - a Flare DPS, Unison DPS, and a sub-DPS - she has some different team options. However, her teammates are fairly limited if you want to get the best performance out of her.

Here are Hsin's best Flare teams:

Flare wuthering waves hsin icon
Hsin		 Rover icon
Rover (electro)		 an icon of wuthering waves suisui
Suisui
Flare wuthering waves hsin icon
Hsin		 Rover icon
Rover (electro)		 an icon of wuthering waves buling
Buling
Unison wuthering waves hsin icon
Hsin		 an icon of wuthering waves jinhsi
Jinhsi		 an icon of wuthering waves shorekeeper
Shorekeeper
Unison wuthering waves hsin icon
Hsin		 an icon of wuthering waves jinhsi
Jinhsi		 Wuthering Waves Verina icon
Verina
Sub-DPS wuthering waves hsin icon
Hsin		 an icon of wuthering waves augusta
Augusta		 an icon of wuthering waves shorekeeper
Shorekeeper

What are the best weapons for Hsin?

The best weapon for Hsin by far is her signature rectifier, Blooming Jadehaven. A lot of characters in Wuthering Waves have signature weapons that really boost their kit, and Hsin is no exception. There are some other options from other characters and the standard banner, but they don't really come close.

  • Blooming Jadehaven - limited five-star
  • Stringmaster - five-star
  • Cosmic Ripples - five-star
  • Augment - four-star
  • Radiant Dawn - four-star

wuthering waves hsin in a trailer showing her real appearance

What are the best echo sets for Hsin?

The best echo set for Hsin depends on how you want to use her. As a DPS, the best set is a full five-piece of the Heart of Sworn Vigil. For a sub-DPS, we recommend Flash of Electric Reflection. Other options don't really come close, but if you're struggling, a two-piece set of electro-damage boost and any relevant stat can work while you sort a full set of the below.

These are the best echo sets for Hsin:

  • Heart of Sworn Vigil - five-piece set
  • Flash of Electric Reflection - five-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Hsin:

  • Reminiscence: Suhsin the Inevitable
  • Soulfrayer

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

  • Crit rate/damage
  • Electro damage boost
  • Attack
  • Energy regeneration

wuthering waves hsin - a screenshot from a trailer of Hsin in the sky

What are Hsin's priority skills?

For all kinds of Hsin kits, her forte circuit and resonance skills are the first port of call. Then, if you're using her as a main DPS, focus on her basic attack; if she's a sub-DPS, make it her intro skill.

  • Forte circuit > resonance liberation > resonance skill > basic attack > intro skill

Who are Hsin's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Hsin in Zenless Zone Zero.

  • English - Suzie Yeung
  • Chinese - Ju Huahua
  • Japanese - Noto Mamiko
  • Korean - So Yeon

Suzie Yeung is a recognizable actor who plays plenty of high-profile characters, including the female esper in NTE, Yuffie in Final Fantasy, and Shinaku, the protagonist of Silent Hill f. She's also behind HSR's Hanya, ZZZ's Piper, and Genshin Impact's Eula.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.