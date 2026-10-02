Wuthering Waves Jingran build, weapon, and teams

Our Wuthering Waves Jingran build explains what to equip him with and who his ideal teammates are.

wuthering waves jingran over a teal colored background
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The dark and mysterious character, Wuthering Waves' Jingran, is a Nethermancer who hails from Mengzhou. You can find him wandering the world or pull him on the banner to add him to your team. He's a highly-rated DPS who uses the fusion element to fire at enemies.

If you're saving up for WuWa's Jingran, make sure to grab the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide and take part in the latest Wuthering Waves events, so you don't miss any astrite.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Jingran guide:

What's the best Jingran build?

Rarity ★★★★★
Attribute Fusion
Weapon type Broadblade
Best weapon Thousandfold Deliverance
Best echo set Lamp of Nether Road
Main stats Crit rate/damage > HP
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What are the best teams for Jingran in Wuthering Waves?

Jingran will be your main DPS no matter what team you slot him into. Because of this, a buffer, sub-DPS, and/or sustain is key. Something to note is that he converts HP to attack during some of his moves, so although he can regenerate some of his own HP, we recommend pairing him with a shield or healer to offset this.

Here are Jingran's best teams:

Jingran's icon from withering waves on a white background
Jingran		 An icon showing wuthering waves brant's artwork
Brant		 Lupa's icon from withering waves on a white background
Lupa
Jingran's icon from withering waves on a white background
Jingran		 An icon showing wuthering waves Lynae's artwork
Lynae		 An icon showing wuthering waves Mornye's artwork
Mornye
Jingran's icon from withering waves on a white background
Jingran		 An icon showing wuthering waves Iuno's artwork
Iuno		 An icon showing wuthering waves Shorekeeper's artwork
Shorekeeper

What are the best weapons for Jingran?

The best weapon for Jingran is the Thousandfold Deliverance broadblade. This is his signature five-star option, which you can pull from the associated weapon banner that runs alongside his own. Remember - there's no lost 50/50 on Wuthering Waves' weapon banner, either!

If you don't have a copy of Thousandfold Deliverance, you can use some other options, like the four-star Autumntrace, to bolster his stats.

  • Thousandfold Deliverance - signature five-star
  • Thunderflare Dominion - limited five-star
  • Autumntrace - four-star
  • Helios Cleaver - four-star

Artwork of wuthering waves jingran during the night

What are the best echo sets for Jingran?

The best echo set for Jingran is the Lamp of the Nether Road. We recommend you aim for a full, five-piece set to take advantage of the crit rate and fusion damage bonus that it offers. It can be hard to get the right pieces, though, so you can use a three-piece set of Crown of Valor echoes and a two-piece set that buffs either HP or fusion damage while you farm.

These are the best echo sets for Jingran:

  • Lamp of Nether Road - five-piece set
  • Crown of Valor - three-piece set
  • Molten Rift - two-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Jingran:

  • Myriad Snare: Rustfire Chassis
  • The False Sovereign

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

  • Crit damage/rate
  • Energy regeneration
  • HP

wuthering waves jingran's pull artwork showing him holding a lantern

What are Jingran's priority skills?

You should focus on upgrading Jingran's forte circuit first, then his resonance liberation and skill. Everything else is secondary, as most of his damage comes from these.

Here's Jingran's skill priority list:

  • Forte circuit > resonance liberation > resonance skill

Who are Jingran's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Jingran in Wuthering Waves:

  • English - Vincent Lai
  • Chinese - Qin Qiege
  • Japanese - Kawanishi Kengo
  • Korean - Lee Kyungtae

His Japanese actor, Kawanishi Kengo, also voices HSR's Aventurine, while his English VA has roles in Pragmata and Black Myth: Wukong, so you may recognize him from those.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.