Wuthering Waves Lucilla release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Wuthering Waves' Lucilla - not to be confused with the upcoming Lucy, a Cyberpunk collab character - makes her debut as a playable character after featuring in story quests, trailers, and artwork. She has a formal outfit, complete with a wide-brim hat, setting her apart from Lahai-Roi's other fashionistas.

To save up for her, make sure you use the new Wuthering Waves codes, and then keep an eye on our Wuthering Waves tier list to see where we rank her and her potential teammates.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Lucilla:

Wuthering Waves Lucilla release date speculation

Lucilla will likely release on the update 3.4 Wuthering Waves banner. This will be confirmed during the game's next livestream. She releases in the same update as the two Cyberpunk characters, Lucy and Rebecca, and will probably be in the second half of the banner, judging by their drip marketing releases.

Who is Lucilla?

Lucilla is a five-star rarity character who uses the glacio element and rectifier weapon type. We're not sure about her role or skillset just yet, so we'll need to wait to see if she's a DPS, healer, or buffer.

In the Wuthering Waves story, Lucilla is the President of Startorch Academy, where you spend time and meet other students, like Denia. Lucilla is dedicated to her students and to making their time better at school, helping them to excel.

Who are Lucilla's voice actors?

Most of Lucilla's voice actors are currently a mystery. As soon as we find out more, we'll update this guide. For now, we know her Japanese actor is Shizuka Itō, known for voicing HSR's Kafka, and the ring from the Nintendo Switch game Ring Fit Adventure.