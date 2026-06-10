Wuthering Waves Lucy banner, voice actors, and lore

One of the two Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab characters is Wuthering Waves' Lucy. She's cool-looking and has a kit to match, featuring monowire on both arms and a hack-based ultimate move, which is excellent for beating back Adam Smashers.

To help you get Lucy, or perhaps her pistol, make sure to grab the new Wuthering Waves codes. Then, check our Wuthering Waves banner guide to see who's up next.

Here's everything we know about Wuthering Waves Lucy:

How do I get Lucy in Wuthering Waves?

Lucy is available in Wuthering Waves between June 8 and July 9 in update 3.4. You can get her five-star pistol, Spectral Trigger, on the weapon banner at the same time. Note that to pull on the banners, you need to use Dreamcatcher Tides and Shadowforge Tides instead of regular pulls. You can still use astrite to do this.

Who is Lucy?

In Wuthering Waves, Lucy's kit sees her use the Spectro element, a pistol weapon type, and she's a five-star, limited character.

If you've seen the Edgerunners show, you'll know who Lucyna Kushinada is. She's a netrunner who meets the main character, David, who also appears in the Wuthering Waves' story. She ends up dating David and moving to the moon. I wish I could do that.

As for the combat side of things, you can - and should - use her alongside Rebecca, then use a support unit like Mornye or Shorekeeper. Thankfully, everyone gets a free copy of Rebecca to celebrate the collaboration.

Who are Lucy's voice actors?

Most of Lucy's voice actors are the same as in the Cyberpunk Edgerunners show:

English - Emi Lo

- Emi Lo Chinese - Song Zhengnan

- Song Zhengnan Japanese - Aoi Yuuki

- Aoi Yuuki Korean - Kim Ga-ryeong

This isn't Emi Lo's first gacha appearance. She also voices HSR's Ruan Mei and, recently, Genshin Impact's Columbina.