Wuthering Waves Lucy banner, voice actors, and lore

Check out key information about Wuthering Waves’ Lucy, including her best team, weapon, and when she’s available.

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One of the two Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab characters is Wuthering Waves' Lucy. She's cool-looking and has a kit to match, featuring monowire on both arms and a hack-based ultimate move, which is excellent for beating back Adam Smashers.

To help you get Lucy, or perhaps her pistol, make sure to grab the new Wuthering Waves codes. Then, check our Wuthering Waves banner guide to see who's up next.

Here's everything we know about Wuthering Waves Lucy:

How do I get Lucy in Wuthering Waves?

Lucy is available in Wuthering Waves between June 8 and July 9 in update 3.4. You can get her five-star pistol, Spectral Trigger, on the weapon banner at the same time. Note that to pull on the banners, you need to use Dreamcatcher Tides and Shadowforge Tides instead of regular pulls. You can still use astrite to do this.

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Who is Lucy?

In Wuthering Waves, Lucy's kit sees her use the Spectro element, a pistol weapon type, and she's a five-star, limited character.

If you've seen the Edgerunners show, you'll know who Lucyna Kushinada is. She's a netrunner who meets the main character, David, who also appears in the Wuthering Waves' story. She ends up dating David and moving to the moon. I wish I could do that.

As for the combat side of things, you can - and should - use her alongside Rebecca, then use a support unit like Mornye or Shorekeeper. Thankfully, everyone gets a free copy of Rebecca to celebrate the collaboration.

Who are Lucy's voice actors?

Most of Lucy's voice actors are the same as in the Cyberpunk Edgerunners show:

  • English - Emi Lo
  • Chinese - Song Zhengnan
  • Japanese - Aoi Yuuki
  • Korean - Kim Ga-ryeong

This isn't Emi Lo's first gacha appearance. She also voices HSR's Ruan Mei and, recently, Genshin Impact's Columbina.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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