Wuthering Waves Luuk Herssen release date, voice actors, and lore

As we adventure through Lahai Roi, we meet Wuthering Waves Luuk Herssen. He's a physician - or in battle, a harmacist, instead of a pharmacist - who works at the region's Academy. Though he may be more than meets the eye. His story appearances and quest will reveal all.

You can use the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide for some astrite to help you get him and his weapon. Then, take a look at our Wuthering Waves tier list to see where he ranks, and which the best support options are for his team.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Luuk Herssen:

When is the Wuthering Waves Luuk Herssen release date?

Luuk releases in Wuthering Waves during the second half of version 3.1, on February 26. He runs alongside a rerun of Galbrena, and you can get his five-star gauntlets off the weapon banner at the same time.

Who is Luuk Herssen?

Luuk Herssen, head physician at the Startorch Academy's Resonator Nursing Unit, joins the roster as a five-star, spectro-using DPS character. He appears in the 3.x story in Lahai Roi, where we start to learn information about him. As he releases, his story relevance will likely ramp up, so we can find out what his mysterious past is all about.

Regarding his build in the game, we suggest a full five-piece set of the Rite of Gilded Revelation echo set to boost his spectro damage. As his weapon of choice is gauntlets, some basic attack damage boosting stats will help you out.

His signature weapon, Daybreaker's Spine, is the best option in terms of what you can give him. A healer or shield is a good idea in terms of teammates to keep him safe on the field, along with a sub-DPS like Lynae, or a basic attack buffer like Sanhua.

Who are Luuk Herssen's voice actors?

Ahead of his release, we only know of one voice actor who plays Luuk Herssen. It's Tachibana Shinnosuke in Japanese, who you may recognize as Rafayel in Love and Deepspace. He also voices Honkai Star Rail's Argenti, so he'll fit right in with this gacha game.

We'll update with more of his voice actors and lore as he debuts in the game, and we (hopefully) win our 50/50's to get him.