Wuthering Waves Lynae voice actors, build, and more

The first face we meet in Lahai-Roi is Wuthering Waves’ Lynae, a cool girl with a motorbike and a penchant for bright colors.

Wuthering Waves' Lynae greets Rover as soon as the 3.0 story kicks off, placing you on the back of her bike and speeding off. She's got a bright and quirky personality, design, and kit to match - and is currently one of the best damage dealers in the game. She's best used with literally any DPS - Augusta, Xiangli Yao, Calcharo - you name it, she can work with them. Or, you can use her as a main DPS alongside characters such as Sanhua and Shorekeeper to buff her a bit.

Who is Wuthering Waves Lynae?

Lynae is a five-star character who uses the Spectro attribute and pistols for weapons. She's a prep student at Startorch Academy… or so she says. She's actually a mercenary and took the identity of Lynae from a previously planted Fractsidus member.

How do I build Lynae?

As we said, Lynae is an excellent sub-DPS (or main DPS), but the good news is that she's super easy to build, too. Equip her with the Spectrum Blaster - her signature, limited pistol, or a Phasic Homogenizer pistol from the standard banner, and you're good to go.

She works best with a five-piece set of Pact of Neonlight Leap echoes, with Hyvatia in the main slot. Focus on crit rate, crit damage, and attack main- and sub-stats, as these will add the most to her damage output.

Who are Lynae's voice actors?

Here are Lynae's voice actors in different languages:

  • English - Elsie Lovelock
  • Chinese - Zhu Jing
  • Japanese - Marina Inoue
  • Korean - Choi Ji-Hyeon

You may recognize her Japanese VA as Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail, and as a young Denji in a few Chainsaw Man programs.

