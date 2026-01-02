Wuthering Waves Lynae voice actors, build, and more

Wuthering Waves' Lynae greets Rover as soon as the 3.0 story kicks off, placing you on the back of her bike and speeding off. She's got a bright and quirky personality, design, and kit to match - and is currently one of the best damage dealers in the game. She's best used with literally any DPS - Augusta, Xiangli Yao, Calcharo - you name it, she can work with them. Or, you can use her as a main DPS alongside characters such as Sanhua and Shorekeeper to buff her a bit.

Who is Wuthering Waves Lynae?

Lynae is a five-star character who uses the Spectro attribute and pistols for weapons. She's a prep student at Startorch Academy… or so she says. She's actually a mercenary and took the identity of Lynae from a previously planted Fractsidus member.

How do I build Lynae?

As we said, Lynae is an excellent sub-DPS (or main DPS), but the good news is that she's super easy to build, too. Equip her with the Spectrum Blaster - her signature, limited pistol, or a Phasic Homogenizer pistol from the standard banner, and you're good to go.

She works best with a five-piece set of Pact of Neonlight Leap echoes, with Hyvatia in the main slot. Focus on crit rate, crit damage, and attack main- and sub-stats, as these will add the most to her damage output.

Who are Lynae's voice actors?

Here are Lynae's voice actors in different languages:

English - Elsie Lovelock

Chinese - Zhu Jing

Japanese - Marina Inoue

Korean - Choi Ji-Hyeon

You may recognize her Japanese VA as Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero, Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail, and as a young Denji in a few Chainsaw Man programs.