Wuthering Waves Mornye release date, voice actors, and lore

Support characters are few and far between in Kuro's gacha game, but Wuthering Waves Mornye is here to provide us with some much-needed healing moves - and some damage, of course. She's one smart cookie with a suitable scientific theme, sure to shine as part of your teams.

Check out our Wuthering Waves tier list to see how we rank every character, and then redeem all the new Wuthering Waves codes to make sure you get all of the available astrite.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Mornye:

When is the Wuthering Waves Mornye release date?

Mornye releases in Wuthering Waves on January 15, 2026. She's on the second half of the banner, alongside reruns of Iuno and Augusta. You can also get her five-star broadblade on the limited weapon banner.

Who is Mornye?

Though we have a lot of fusion-using five-stars, Mornye holds her own as a healer using the fiery element. In the story, she's a researcher working with the Spacetrek Collective and a professor of engineering at Startorch Academy.

Her design is really cool, as she has almost completely see-through legs, which are actually prosthetic limbs made by the Spacetrek Collective. Since she was born, she had no use of her legs, so these prosthetics allow her to walk.

In combat, she fills a support role. She can heal teammates with her skill while entering the Parry state, which ensures she takes no damage for a limited time. Her resonance liberation provides fusion damage in an AoE.

Who are Mornye's voice actors?

Here are the voice actors who provide Mornye's voice in different languages:

English - Michelle Fox

- Michelle Fox Chinese - Tong Xinzhu

- Tong Xinzhu Japanese - Iwami Manaka

- Iwami Manaka Korean - Oh Ro-ah

You may recognize Michelle Fox for her work in Final Fantasy XVI as Tarja, and Iwami Manaka as Daphne in Duet Night Abyss and Piper Wheel in Zenless Zone Zero.