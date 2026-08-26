Wuthering Waves Qingxiao build, weapon, and teams

Wuthering Waves Qingxiao is the Xuan Paragon of Xuanfang Hold. She's a rather reclusive character, but is known for her epic sword skills. Her resonance evaluation report highlights that she can "instantly manifest ten thousand flying blades" to do her bidding, making her quite the formidable damage dealer. And, in this build, we're here to help you make the most of her skills.

If you're wondering how she holds up alongside the other DPS characters, you can check out our Wuthering Waves tier list. We also recommend grabbing all the new Wuthering Waves codes from our guide for some extra astrite in preparation for the next Wuthering Waves banner.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Qingxiao guide:

What's the best Qingxiao build?

Rarity ★★★★★ Attribute Aero Weapon type Sword Best weapon Glint of Clouds Best echo set Heart of Evil's Purge Main stats Crit rate/damage, attack, aero damage boost

What are the best teams for Qingxiao in Wuthering Waves?

Qingxiao is a DPS, and performs best with a buffer and support unit by her side. Her top team options are quite limited, with Denia and Mornye being the best picks. Alternatively, Shorekeeper can provide some valuable healing, and Lynae can offer some decent damage amplification. In an absolute pinch, you can use Sanhua as a damage amplifier instead, but she doesn't perform as well as the other options.

Here are Qingxiao's best teams:



Qingxiao

Denia

Mornye

Qingxiao

Lynae

Shorekeeper

Qingxiao

Sanhua

Shorekeeper

What are the best weapons for Qingxiao?

The best weapon for Qingxiao is her signature five-star sword, Glint of Clouds. This is available on the limited in-game weapon banner that runs alongside hers. Alternatively, Camellya's signature sword, Red Spring, is a solid option.

Outside of this, her best free-to-play options are the five-star Emerald of Genesis from the standard banner or the four-star sword Lumigloss. However, both of these perform much worse than Glint of Clouds and Red Spring.

Here are Qingxiao's best weapons:

Glint of Clouds - limited five-star

- limited five-star Red Spring - limited five-star

- limited five-star Emerald of Genesis - standard five-star

- standard five-star Lumingloss - four-star

What are the best echo sets for Qingxiao?

The best echo set for Qingxiao is a full, five-piece set of Song of Feathered Trace. Similar to her weapon and team options, there's not too much wiggle room here. You're going to need a five-piece set of one of the aero-themed echo sets, but Heart of Evil's Purge outperforms Sierra Gale.

These are the best echo sets for Qingxiao:

Heart of Evil's Purge - five-piece set

- five-piece set Sierra Gale - five-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Qingxiao:

Calamity Effigy

Nightmare: Feilian Beringal

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

Crit rate/damage

Attack

Aero damage bonus

Energy regeneration

What are Qingxiao's priority skills?

As a DPS, all of Qingxiao's skills are valuable, and you don't really want to neglect any of them. We recommend starting with her forte and resonance liberation, then moving on to her basic attack, resonance skill, and lastly, intro skill. It does all need upgrading, though.

Forte circuit = resonance liberation > basic attack > resonance skill > intro skill

Who are Qingxiao's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Qingxiao in Wuthering Waves. You may know Kirsty Rider from her work as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or as Kuroki in Sifu. Her Japanese actress, Nabatame Hitomi, is no stranger to gacha work, as she voices HSR's Black Swan and a character in Silver and Blood.

English - Kirsty Rider

- Kirsty Rider Chinese - Jiang He

- Jiang He Japanese - Nabatame Hitomi

- Nabatame Hitomi Korean - Park Ri-na

There you are - a rundown of how to build Qingxiao in Wuthering Waves.