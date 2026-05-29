Wuthering Waves Rebecca release date, voice actors, and lore

Part of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collab is Wuthering Waves' Rebecca. She debuts at the same time as the explorable in-game version of Night City, and is a free character for every player, so we can really feel immersed among the bright lights. She also looks really cool in and out of battle, with her futuristic design.

Need some more astrite to help you get her kitted out? Use the new Wuthering Waves codes for some freebies, then check out where all of the characters rank in our Wuthering Waves tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Rebecca:

When is the Wuthering Waves Rebecca release date?

Rebecca releases in Wuthering Waves update 3.4 on June 8. She debuts alongside fellow Edgerunner Lucy. Her banner lasts for the entire six weeks of the update, and you need to use Dreamcatcher Tides instead of the regular pulls on it.

Will Rebecca be a free unit?

Yes, you can claim Rebecca for free in Wuthering Waves during update 3.4. You can, of course, pull for more copies of her and for her weapon. It's not clear whether she'll see a rerun in the future or if this is a one-time run.

Who is Rebecca?

If you've seen Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you'll know Rebecca. She's a feisty gun-toting character that gives us Harley Quinn vibes. In the show, she has feelings for David, which is a little awkward as her fellow playable character, Lucy, is actually his girlfriend.

In Wuthering Waves, Rebecca is a five-star resonator who deals electro damage and uses a pistol - the Skull Thrasher is her signature option.

While in combat, she swaps between a pistol and a shotgun, and makes use of her Gorilla Arms attachment during her ult. If she has enough energy, she can leave a turret on the field when she swaps off, and gets cool animations when used alongside Lucy.

Who are Rebecca's voice actors?

Rebecca's voice actors aren't currently confirmed, but there's a likelihood that they're the same as in the Edgerunners TV show. That would mean Alex Cazares in English and Tomoyo Kurosawa in Japanese reprising their roles. We'll update when we find out for sure.