Wuthering Waves Sigrika banner, voice actors, and lore

Wuthering Waves' Sigrika strikes us with an ethereal silhouette - she's got flowing, ginger hair, pointed ears, and an outfit made of white and purple ombre material. We meet her in the Lahai-Roi story, as she attends Startorch Academy. She's also a member of its Birding Fan Club, which we find adorable.

To see when she or her classmates are on the Wuthering Waves banner, take a look at our guide. Also, make sure to grab the new Wuthering Waves codes for some free astrite, which may just help you get your own copy of Sigrika.

Here's everything we know so far about Wuthering Waves Sigrika:

How do I get Wuthering Waves Sigrika?

Sigrika is a five-star Wuthering Waves character who heads up her own banner, called 'When the Runes Glitter'. Her debut run was in March, 2026. During her run, you can also get her signature Gauntlets (Solsworn Ciphers) from the Absolute Pulsation weapon banner. She's a limited five-star, which means you'll need to win your 50/50 while pulling for her.

Who is Sigrika?

Sigrika is a student attending the revered Startorch Academy, who is also pursuing the path of being a Solsworn as part of the Roya Tribe. She's a serious student who puts her all into her work.

As for using her in battles, we suggest pairing Sigrika up with Qiuyuan and a healer or buffer. The best options are Shorekeeper, Ciacconna, or Phrolova for the third slot.

The best weapon for her is her signature gauntlets, the Solsworn Ciphers. This, paired with a full set of Sound of True Name echoes with crit rate, crit damage, and attack substats, will allow her to reach her full potential.

Who are Sigrika's voice actors?

Here are Sigrika's voice actors:

English - Maya Lindh

- Maya Lindh Chinese - Qian Chen

- Qian Chen Japanese - Akasaki Chinatsu

- Akasaki Chinatsu Korean - Jang Ye-na

Maya Lindh is known for her work as Edda in one of the best Final Fantasy games, along with playing roles in Arknights, Dragon Quest, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Akasaki Chinatsu plays HSR's Asta, and characters in Echocalypse, Sword Art Online, and Reverse: 1999.