If you're eager to play Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck, you might want to check out our guide first. While the game is now officially available for free on the platform, it currently has some issues that need to be addressed. Scroll down to see if you may be affected and whether you can jump right into the action in Kuro's free-to-play gacha.

Can I play Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck?

Wuthering Waves is currently regarded as not playable on the Steam Deck, due to the game's Windows-based anticheat software, which blocks the SteamOS. You can still search for and download the game on the Deck's marketplace, but chances are, it may not let you play the game.

While some players report having no issues, especially on the LCD Steam Deck over the OLED model, others can't get the game to work past the log-in screen and are faced with an error from the anticheat.

In the about section of the game's listing page, Kuro notes that it's "working to resolve" the compatibility issues with Steam Deck and will share updates accordingly.

Is Wuthering Waves Steam Deck verified?

At the time of release, Wuthering Waves is not verified on Steam, with the status listed as 'Unknown'. As mentioned above, some players have found success, whereas others are having issues, so regardless of the status, you can try and play it for yourself.

How do I install Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck?

You can still go ahead and install the game, which we recommend if you're eager to play in the future, as gacha games can take a hot minute to download and update. To do this, head to the Steam Deck's store as usual and search for Wuthering Waves. Then it's as easy as hitting download and waiting it out.

To play Wuthering Waves, you need a Kuro Games account. You can log in to a previously made one, or set one up as you enter the live-service game.

