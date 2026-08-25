Wuthering Waves Suisui build, weapon, and teams

Finally, another five-star healer enters the game. It's Wuthering Waves Suisui, the director of Zhaoming's Commerce Guild. While she's a glacio character, she also has the ability to manipulate water, including moving rain and mist into different areas. So, if you find yourself in a deluge, call her and she can take it away.

Whether you're saving up for Suisui or someone else, make sure to use the new Wuthering Waves codes, and then check out the Wuthering Waves banner to see who's up next.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Suisui guide:

What's the best Suisui build?

Rarity ★★★★★ Attribute Glacio Weapon type Rectifier Best weapon Firstlight's Herald Best echo set Song of Feathered Trace Main stats Healing bonus, energy regen, HP

What are the best teams for Suisui in Wuthering Waves?

As Suisui is a healer and damage amplifier, she has a lot of team options. We suggest using her with other glacio damage dealers, though, as she also provides glacio chafe to increase the damage output of DPS characters like Lucilla and Hiyuki. You can use her as a general healer as well, though.

Here are Suisui's best teams:



Suisui

Yangyang

Xuanling

Chisa

Suisui

Hiyuki

Lucilla

Suisui

Denia

Aemeath

What are the best weapons for Suisui?

The best weapon for Suisui is her signature rectifier, the five-star Firstlight's Herald. This is made with her skills in mind, so it fits her perfectly. You can safely use Shorekeeper's five-star, the Stellar Symphony, or a couple of four-star options, too.

Here are Suisui's best weapons:

Firstlight's Herald - limited five-star

- limited five-star Stellar Symphony - limited five-star

- limited five-star Variation - four-star

- four-star Call of the Abyss - four-star

What are the best echo sets for Suisui?

The best echo set for Suisui is a full, five-piece set of Song of Feathered Trace. If you're not getting great options, a set of Rejuvenating Glow will also work with her kit. We also recommend focusing on HP and energy recharge as stats on each echo.

These are the best echo sets for Suisui:

Song of Feathered Trace - five-piece set

- five-piece set Rejuvenating Glow - five-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Suisui:

Forbidden Bastion

Fallacy of No Return

Bell-Borne Geochelone

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

Energy recharge

HP

Healing bonus

Crit rate/damage

What are Suisui's priority skills?

Suisui's healing comes from her inherent skill, so you don't need to worry about prioritizing any specific skill to increase that. Instead, we recommend upgrading her skills in this order:

Resonance skill > intro skill > resonance liberation > forte circuit > basic attack

Who are Suisui's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Suisui in Wuthering Waves:

English - Emily Piggford

- Emily Piggford Chinese - Sun Yanqi

- Sun Yanqi Japanese - Fukuen Misato

- Fukuen Misato Korean - Park Ji-yoon

Outside of voicing Suisui, her English actress, Emily Piggford, is more of a regular actor than a voice actor, having appeared in both Umbrella Academy and Supergirl. Similarly, Park Ji-Yoon is known for her work as a South Korean singer, actress, and model, boasting a long discography and filmography.

Sun Yanqi, on the other hand, also voices the Tower of Fantasy character Fenrir, and Fuken Misato has voiced a variety of popular characters in both anime and games, including Genshin Impact's Zibai and Honkai Star Rail's Sushang.