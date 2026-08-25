Wuthering Waves Suisui build, weapon, and teams

Our Wuthering Waves Suisui build explains which weapons and echoes to equip her with, and which teams are best.

wuthering waves suisui - artwork of the character over a blue background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Wuthering Waves 
Google Preferred Source Button

Finally, another five-star healer enters the game. It's Wuthering Waves Suisui, the director of Zhaoming's Commerce Guild. While she's a glacio character, she also has the ability to manipulate water, including moving rain and mist into different areas. So, if you find yourself in a deluge, call her and she can take it away.

Whether you're saving up for Suisui or someone else, make sure to use the new Wuthering Waves codes, and then check out the Wuthering Waves banner to see who's up next.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Suisui guide:

What's the best Suisui build?

Rarity ★★★★★
Attribute Glacio
Weapon type Rectifier
Best weapon Firstlight's Herald
Best echo set Song of Feathered Trace
Main stats Healing bonus, energy regen, HP
YouTube Thumbnail

What are the best teams for Suisui in Wuthering Waves?

As Suisui is a healer and damage amplifier, she has a lot of team options. We suggest using her with other glacio damage dealers, though, as she also provides glacio chafe to increase the damage output of DPS characters like Lucilla and Hiyuki. You can use her as a general healer as well, though.

Here are Suisui's best teams:


Suisui
Yangyang
Xuanling
Chisa

Suisui		    
Hiyuki
Lucilla

Suisui
Denia
Aemeath

What are the best weapons for Suisui?

The best weapon for Suisui is her signature rectifier, the five-star Firstlight's Herald. This is made with her skills in mind, so it fits her perfectly. You can safely use Shorekeeper's five-star, the Stellar Symphony, or a couple of four-star options, too.

Here are Suisui's best weapons:

  • Firstlight's Herald - limited five-star
  • Stellar Symphony - limited five-star
  • Variation - four-star
  • Call of the Abyss - four-star

artwork of wuthering waves suisui reading a book

What are the best echo sets for Suisui?

The best echo set for Suisui is a full, five-piece set of Song of Feathered Trace. If you're not getting great options, a set of Rejuvenating Glow will also work with her kit. We also recommend focusing on HP and energy recharge as stats on each echo.

These are the best echo sets for Suisui:

  • Song of Feathered Trace - five-piece set
  • Rejuvenating Glow - five-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Suisui:

  • Forbidden Bastion
  • Fallacy of No Return
  • Bell-Borne Geochelone

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

  • Energy recharge
  • HP
  • Healing bonus
  • Crit rate/damage

wuthering waves suisui in the middle of an animation showing her water fans

What are Suisui's priority skills?

Suisui's healing comes from her inherent skill, so you don't need to worry about prioritizing any specific skill to increase that. Instead, we recommend upgrading her skills in this order:

  • Resonance skill > intro skill > resonance liberation > forte circuit > basic attack

Who are Suisui's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Suisui in Wuthering Waves:

  • English - Emily Piggford
  • Chinese - Sun Yanqi
  • Japanese - Fukuen Misato
  • Korean - Park Ji-yoon

Outside of voicing Suisui, her English actress, Emily Piggford, is more of a regular actor than a voice actor, having appeared in both Umbrella Academy and Supergirl. Similarly, Park Ji-Yoon is known for her work as a South Korean singer, actress, and model, boasting a long discography and filmography.

Sun Yanqi, on the other hand, also voices the Tower of Fantasy character Fenrir, and Fuken Misato has voiced a variety of popular characters in both anime and games, including Genshin Impact's Zibai and Honkai Star Rail's Sushang.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. As an eBay Partner, we earn if you make a purchase. Learn more.