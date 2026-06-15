Wuthering Waves reveals six characters, including a new version of a day-one friend

It's a new day, and a new week - and what do we have here? Designs for six upcoming Wuthering Waves resonators that all look really cool. Despite giving us two excellent characters as part of the Cyberpunk collab, Kuro Games isn't giving our astrite a rest any time soon.

The new characters we're getting are Hsin, Qingxiao, Jingran, and Suoming, who hail from Mengzhou, Suisui from Mingting, and last but not least - Yangyang: Xuanling from Jinzhou. You can see all of the full artwork posts on the Wuthering Waves X account.

You read that right - we're getting a new version of our day-one companion, the four-star Yangyang. While none of the character's elements, weapons, or rarities are technically confirmed just yet, we can see Yangyang's tacet mark on her forehead, and it matches that of other five-star units in the game, so it's likely that she'll be a higher rarity than her original version. It's also likely that she may use a broadblade or sword, judging by her picture showing her holding one.

One of the five characters is a male (Jingran), the rest are female. One appears to be younger than the rest, so may use the shorter female model (Suoming); other than that, they're all tall, floaty-dress clad gals. Jingran's design reminds me of Genshin Impact's Flins, so he's absolutely at the top of my to-pull list.

In terms of when we might meet these people, it'll likely be in a future story update that introduces Huanglong's capital city, Mingting, and the area of Mengzhou. Mengzhou is near Jinzhou, the first place we visited as Wuthering Waves released, so this likely means a new map expansion near our old stomping grounds.

If you're saving up like I am, make sure you grab all the Wuthering Waves codes, and check out the Wuthering Waves banners to see when these fancy new faces debut.