Wuthering Waves' latest leaks come from an unlikely place

Leaks for the upcoming Wuthering Waves' character Cartethyia are in – sort of. There's a video of her moveset, but it doesn't come from the regular leakers who get access to the game's betas ahead of new updates.

The 'leaker' this time is… Geoff Keighley. Yes, the Geoff that presents The Game Awards and Summer Games Fest. Out of nowhere, he posted this video on X showing off how Wuthering Waves' Cartethyia moves.

There are currently no other posts on the leaks sub relating to the 2.4 version's beta at the time of writing, which includes anything about Wuthering Waves' Lupa. It may open up later this week, or we may not get much of a look at all.

Rumor has it that Cartethyia won't be shown in the beta's test server. This leak is marked as 'suspicious', but given this latest development of having a pre-release video of her shown by an official source, it gains a little more credibility. Kuro Games is clearly cooking something up, but you may need to wait until the livestream to see what she's capable of. Unless Geoff Keighley – or another high-profile industry vet – posts another sneak peek.

Speaking of Summer Games Fest, it's scheduled on June 6 this year, a week before the Wuthering Waves update featuring Cartethyia is due to go live. This could mean that there'll be a portion dedicated to Wuthering Waves, maybe with an exclusive look at the update or a fun, specifically made trailer.

