Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling build, weapon, and teams

In true gacha fashion, one of the first four-stars we get in the game now has a five-star variant. Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling uses the havoc attribute and dishes out a lot more damage than her aero counterpart. She's left Outrider life behind and is now a member of the Xuanfang Hold.

In this guide, we dive into Yangyang Xuanling's best build, including weapons, echoes, teams, and more, so you can learn how to make the most of her newfound power. While you're here, you can also save up for her using the active Wuthering Waves codes, and check when she's next appearing on the Wuthering Waves banner in our guide.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling guide:

What's the best Yangyang Xuanling build?

Rarity ★★★★★ Attribute Havoc Weapon type Sword Best weapon Azure Oath Best echo set Song of Feathered Trace Main stats Crit rate/damage, attack, havoc damage boost

What are the best teams for Yangyang Xuanling in Wuthering Waves?

You're going to need some flashy five-stars to make Xuanling's best teams. Her ideal teammates are Chisa and Suisui, as they help her apply the Havoc Bane status. You can also use buffers like Rebecca, Lynae, Iuno, or even Mortefi if you don't have the first two, though. Mornye and Verina are also welcome teammates thanks to their healing and support capabilities.

Here are Yangyang Xuanling's best teams:



Yangyang

Xuanling

Chisa

Suisui

Yangyang

Xuanling

Lynae

Mornye

Yangyang

Xuanling

Mortefi

Verina

What are the best weapons for Yangyang Xuanling?

The best weapon for Yangyang Xuanling is her signature five-star sword, the Azure Oath. However, while Wuthering Waves has no 50/50 on the weapon banner, it can still be hard to get a limited option. So, if you don't have her signature weapon, we recommend using the Emerald of Genesis or the Somnoire Anchor instead.

Here are Yangyang Xuanling's best weapons:

Azure Oath - limited five-star

- limited five-star Emerald Sentence - limited five-star

- limited five-star Emerald of Genesis - standard five-star

- standard five-star Somnoire Anchor - four-star

What are the best echo sets for Yangyang Xuanling?

The best echo set for Yangyang Xuanling is a full, five-piece set of Song of Feathered Trace. This massively boosts her energy regeneration, and pairing it with a Thousand-Puppet Pavilion main echo will pay dividends in terms of her damage. You can use a couple of other options if farming isn't going well, though.

These are the best echo sets for Yangyang Xuanling:

Song of Feathered Trace - five-piece set

- five-piece set Havoc Eclipse - five-piece set

- five-piece set Thread of Severed Fate - three-piece set with a Havoc Eclipse - two-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Yangyang Xuanling:

Thousand-Puppet Pavilion

Reminiscence: Threnodian Leviathan

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

Crit rate/damage

Energy regeneration

Havoc damage bonus

Attack

Heavy attack bonus

What are Yangyang Xuanling's priority skills?

Focus on upgrading Xuanling's forte circuit and resonance skills first, then move on to other areas of her kit once they're done.

Forte circuit = resonance liberation > resonance skill > basic attack > intro skill

Who are Yangyang Xuanling's voice actors?

Xuanling's voice actors are, unsurprisingly, the same as Wuthering Waves Yangyang's cast, seeing as they're the same character. Here they are in different languages the game uses:

English - Rebecca Yeo

- Rebecca Yeo Chinese - Chongchong

- Chongchong Japanese - Ishikawa Yui

- Ishikawa Yui Korean - Lee Yu-ri

Now, go on and build Yangyang Xuanling in Wuthering Waves for a cool havoc DPS.