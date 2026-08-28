Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling build, weapon, and teams

Our Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling build dives into all of her best weapons, echoes, teams, and more, so you can make the most of her newfound power.

Artwork of wuthering waves yangyang xuanling over a havoc-colored background
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In true gacha fashion, one of the first four-stars we get in the game now has a five-star variant. Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling uses the havoc attribute and dishes out a lot more damage than her aero counterpart. She's left Outrider life behind and is now a member of the Xuanfang Hold.

In this guide, we dive into Yangyang Xuanling's best build, including weapons, echoes, teams, and more, so you can learn how to make the most of her newfound power. While you're here, you can also save up for her using the active Wuthering Waves codes, and check when she's next appearing on the Wuthering Waves banner in our guide.

Here's everything in our Wuthering Waves Yangyang Xuanling guide:

What's the best Yangyang Xuanling build?

Rarity ★★★★★
Attribute Havoc
Weapon type Sword
Best weapon Azure Oath
Best echo set Song of Feathered Trace
Main stats Crit rate/damage, attack, havoc damage boost
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What are the best teams for Yangyang Xuanling in Wuthering Waves?

You're going to need some flashy five-stars to make Xuanling's best teams. Her ideal teammates are Chisa and Suisui, as they help her apply the Havoc Bane status. You can also use buffers like Rebecca, Lynae, Iuno, or even Mortefi if you don't have the first two, though. Mornye and Verina are also welcome teammates thanks to their healing and support capabilities.

Here are Yangyang Xuanling's best teams:

wuthering waves yangyang xuanling icon
Yangyang
Xuanling		 wuthering waves chisa icon
Chisa		 wuthering waves suisui icon
Suisui

Yangyang
Xuanling		 Wuthering Waves' Lynae
Lynae		 Wuthering Waves' Mornye
Mornye
wuthering waves yangyang xuanling icon
Yangyang
Xuanling		 Wuthering Waves Mortefi icon
Mortefi		 Wuthering Waves Verina icon
Verina 

What are the best weapons for Yangyang Xuanling?

The best weapon for Yangyang Xuanling is her signature five-star sword, the Azure Oath. However, while Wuthering Waves has no 50/50 on the weapon banner, it can still be hard to get a limited option. So, if you don't have her signature weapon, we recommend using the Emerald of Genesis or the Somnoire Anchor instead.

Here are Yangyang Xuanling's best weapons:

  • Azure Oath - limited five-star
  • Emerald Sentence - limited five-star
  • Emerald of Genesis - standard five-star
  • Somnoire Anchor - four-star

Artwork of wuthering waves yangyang xuanling holding a see-through sword

What are the best echo sets for Yangyang Xuanling?

The best echo set for Yangyang Xuanling is a full, five-piece set of Song of Feathered Trace. This massively boosts her energy regeneration, and pairing it with a Thousand-Puppet Pavilion main echo will pay dividends in terms of her damage. You can use a couple of other options if farming isn't going well, though.

These are the best echo sets for Yangyang Xuanling:

  • Song of Feathered Trace - five-piece set
  • Havoc Eclipse - five-piece set
  • Thread of Severed Fate - three-piece set with a Havoc Eclipse - two-piece set

Then, here are the best main echoes to use for Yangyang Xuanling:

  • Thousand-Puppet Pavilion
  • Reminiscence: Threnodian Leviathan

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

  • Crit rate/damage
  • Energy regeneration
  • Havoc damage bonus
  • Attack
  • Heavy attack bonus

wuthering waves yangyang xuanling holding a bright blue sword

What are Yangyang Xuanling's priority skills?

Focus on upgrading Xuanling's forte circuit and resonance skills first, then move on to other areas of her kit once they're done.

  • Forte circuit = resonance liberation > resonance skill > basic attack > intro skill

Who are Yangyang Xuanling's voice actors?

Xuanling's voice actors are, unsurprisingly, the same as Wuthering Waves Yangyang's cast, seeing as they're the same character. Here they are in different languages the game uses:

  • English - Rebecca Yeo
  • Chinese - Chongchong
  • Japanese - Ishikawa Yui
  • Korean - Lee Yu-ri

Now, go on and build Yangyang Xuanling in Wuthering Waves for a cool havoc DPS.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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