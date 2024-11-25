Kuro Games has finally given us drip marketing for upcoming characters, including Wuthering Waves Zani, who’s taken the fandom by storm. Sure, we’ve now got confirmed rarities of the two characters releasing first, but everyone wants the stern-looking lady with horns. These characters all debut in the 2.0 patches and beyond, ushering in a brand new region to the game called Rinascita.

The first two characters you can pull for on the Wuthering Waves banners in the new area are Wuthering Waves Carlotta and Wuthering Waves Roccia. They’re both female five-stars with rather Italian-sounding names. Carlotta is the second daughter of the ‘esteemed Montelli family’, who we’re sure to meet soon after setting foot in Rinascita.

Strangely, there’s no indication of what element these characters are, or even their weapon. Carlotta holds two different guns in the appearances she’s had so far – one is a longer shotgun type that we saw in the first round of teasers, whereas her official introduction showing her rarity has her holding a revolver. Either way, she’s almost definitely a pistol-type user in the game.

Roccia on the other hand could be gauntlets, or a rectifier most likely, as she has no visible weapons other than her giant suitcase-looking item, called Pero. Her element could be anything – her purple color scheme lends itself to electro, but we can’t say for sure just yet. Though I’m most looking forward to the flamboyant pirate Brant – my roster is lacking in male characters – he may show up with Roccia as she hangs out on the Fool’s Troupe ship as First Mate.

Anyway, who we’re really here for is Zani. No one could have guessed that this teaser would be for this character. She casts a stern figure wearing smart trousers and a button-down shirt, with a jacket draped over her shoulders. She also has black horns and a tail, leading us to question what she really is, and what her story could possibly be. There’s no confirmation as to when we may get her banner – not even any leaks – but we’ll likely meet her as Rover’s journey unfolds.

She’s got the most popular reveal out of the five characters Kuro showed us, currently sitting at 72k likes on X. She’s pretty popular across Wiebo and Douyin in China, too, losing out only to Carlotta.

The next Wuthering Waves update looks like a lot of fun, albeit a very different vibe to what we’re used to in Jinzhou. To get ready for the new area, grab these Wuthering Waves codes for some free astrite.