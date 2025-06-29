Does the prospect of grappling and tossing wrestlers out of the ring as Rhea Ripley appeal to you? Or do you want to outlast your friends in a Hell In A Cell bout? Well, WWE 2K25 gives you the freedom to do that, and more, but not on Switch 2…until now. In a brief social media post, 2K Games teases the WWE 2K25 Nintendo Switch 2 version it promised in April.

If you tuned into the Nintendo Direct in April, then you know that presentation is a big moment for new Switch games. Oh, and it had all that Nintendo Switch 2 goodness, too. Amongst all those announcements, including 007 First Light and Cyberpunk 2077, 2K Games snuck in its exciting news. The publisher's creative director, Lynell Jinks, expressed that "our final announcement for today is that WWE 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2." So, where is it?

Now, a post on the social media platform X cryptically teases the following: "You never know when the next match will begin… Be ready to throw down anytime, anywhere. WWE 2K25 Announcement coming soon." If the mention of "anywhere" didn't give it away, the clip ends with the signature Nintendo Switch click sound and an all-red background. More importantly, players are told to tune back in on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

WWE 2K25 released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March, with many reviews citing it as an improvement over its predecessor. I mainly dive into these games for the bonkers character creation. Facing off against my friends as Frank Reynolds from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia or GTA: San Andreas' Carl Johnson never fails to get a laugh.

With the game existing on other platforms for a good few months now, there will be plenty of content for Switch 2 players to get stuck into. I expect that a gameplay trailer is the crux of Tuesday's reveal, and it'll be great to see how the game performs on Nintendo's upgraded hardware. Aside from WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the mainline series' presence on Nintendo Switch is non-existent. And to be honest, that's probably a good thing.

As great as the original Nintendo Switch is, it struggles with demanding games. Sure, seeing The Witcher 3 perform on the handheld is impressive, but CD Projekt Red pushed the console extremely hard, for better or worse. WWE 2K25 isn't on the same scale, of course, but the benefits of the Switch 2's hardware undoubtedly set the stage for some great fights.

