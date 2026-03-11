WWE 2K26 locker codes March 2026

If you're having trouble taking down your enemies, WWE 2K26 locker codes can give you a helping hand to get back on your feet. This Nintendo Switch 2 game, while fun and more expansive in its roster than its predecessors in the series, can be tricky at times unless you have the right resources.

Codes can net you a variety of rewards, including packs to get new units from, special edition cards, currency, and more. Make sure you redeem them before they expire, or you might miss out on something special.

Here are all the new WWE 2K26 locker codes:

BSTINTWRLD26 - an Aftershock series 1 basic pack and a Momentum series 1 basic pack (new!) (expires March 13)

How do I redeem WWE 2K26 locker codes?

Redeeming WWE 2K26 locker codes is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is complete the following steps:

Launch WWE 2K26

Hit the locker codes tab in the menu. It'll be between 'controls' and 'roster'

Enter your code and hit redeem to claim your goodies

What are WWE 2K26 locker codes?

WWE 2K26 locker codes are password-like strings of numbers and texts that you can enter into the game to redeem rewards from the developer - the best part about it is that it's completely free. This isn't a scam - sometimes developers like to offer codes to players to mark achievements, holidays, or updates to the game.

Why aren't my WWE 2K26 locker codes working?

If you're having problems with your WWE 2K26 locker codes, make sure you type them in exactly as you see them above, with the right capitalization. Another common mistake is that when copying and pasting codes, you might accidentally add a space before or after the code, so make sure you check for this. If you're sure everything is correct, then the code may have expired. We're always on the lookout for new and expired codes, though, so usually this won't be an issue.

How do I get more WWE 2K26 locker codes?

As of right now, there isn't a consistent drop schedule for codes. We recommend bookmarking this page, as we update it regularly with all the codes we find, alongside the rewards you can get. However, you can also search for them yourself on the WWE Twitter/X account, but they post a lot of content, and it can be difficult to find what you want on it.