Earlier this week, we reported on the rumor that an Xbox-branded gaming handheld is coming to the market later this year to rival the Steam Deck, but at the time, we didn’t know which brand Microsoft was teaming up with to produce the hardware. Thanks to some new details, it all seems a lot clearer, with all signs pointing to Asus as the chosen one.

While this might not seem like the most exciting update at first, it certainly isn’t bad news, especially considering that the Asus ROG Ally X is one of the best gaming handhelds out there. “Project Kennan” – the codename for the handheld – is reportedly a joint project between Microsoft and Asus, combining the look and feel of Asus’ popular handhelds with those iconic Xbox aesthetics. Unfortunately, we don’t have much to go on in terms of what hardware to expect, but the ROG Ally X is one of the best-performing Steam Deck alternatives, so it makes sense to anticipate more of the same.

While new hardware is always something to look forward to, the details in Warren’s Verge report point to something I’ve spent the last few months calling out for: a new Windows-based interface that isn’t Windows 11. Yes, it looks like Microsoft itself is aware of just how janky its PC-operating system feels on a handheld gaming device, and according to Warren, the tech giant is developing an “interface that more closely resembles what you’d find on an Xbox.” The software goes by the name of “Project Bayside”, and it could be a real game changer.

In all honesty, this move from Microsoft seems vital, especially with Valve allowing more PC brands to utilize SteamOS on their handhelds, such as the upcoming second version of the Lenovo Legion Go S. The race is on to offer the best software for the handheld gaming experience, and while Valve is leading right now, a company like Microsoft, with it’s vast resources, experts, and library of Xbox Game Pass games, has all it needs to make things a little more competitive in the long run. With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see what software the Lenovo Legion Go 2 utilizes on launch.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that none of these details are official yet, and while they're all from reliable sources, it's worth taking them with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Microsoft or Asus.