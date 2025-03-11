Handheld PCs are everywhere, with everyone from Asus to Ayaneo looking to carve out a spot in the market. It was only a matter of time before a hardware goliath like Microsoft became interested, with a new Xbox handheld allegedly in development behind closed doors. However, while that initial news might raise some eyebrows, the forthcoming Xbox console isn’t exactly exciting.

A new report from Windows Central claims that Microsoft Gaming has been tinkering with Project Keenan, a portable gaming console the company is reportedly developing with a known PC hardware manufacturer. Although the exact brand is unknown, Project Keenan is said to be “Xbox branded” rather than a dedicated piece of hardware like Valve’s Steam Deck. Built to represent Xbox-style features in its design, it sounds like something akin to the Lenovo Legion Go S’ support of Steam OS. I’m expecting Steam to extend the same level of support to the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

Microsoft is allegedly gearing up to launch Project Keenan later this year, likely after the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2. Hypothetically, what it boils down to is a handheld from a tech giant like Asus or MSI with an aesthetically pleasing Xbox shell. And that just sounds boring. By that logic, a few customization tweaks to my Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme’s casing, and hey presto, I’ve got an Xbox handheld.

Windows handheld PCs already come with PC Game Pass, alongside its desktop app that attempts to replicate the dashboard of an Xbox Series X|S to a minimal degree. While that doesn’t bother me, third-party launchers like Playnite can quickly remedy this, adding easy access to my game library like Steam OS.

It’d be nice if it reduced some of the bloatware found in handheld PCs, and the potential use of something like Xbox Game Bar, similar to the ROG Ally’s Command Center, to control the console’s settings could be useful. What I’m eager to see is a proper Xbox-centric handheld from Microsoft.

The glory days of competitor devices like the PlayStation Portable and PS Vita are far behind us now, but revisiting the feeling those consoles evoked on Xbox’s terms could be a landmark moment. There are plenty of lessons to be learned from the Steam Deck, too, a platform that continues to outshine its competitors on the shipping front.

Where the PlayStation Portal disappointed me, Xbox has every chance to deliver a premium console-like experience on the go. Sadly, we may have to wait until at least 2027 to see this come to fruition.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.