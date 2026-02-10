Microsoft is still game to make an Xbox handheld, but it needs to be more than a glorified ROG Ally

There's still one thing Microsoft hasn't done yet: release a full-on Xbox handheld console. I don't mean a collaboration like the ROG Xbox Ally, which offers a few console-like features within a Windows shell. It appears Microsoft is still keen to deliver its dedicated rival to the Steam Deck, though. While it could be a turning point for the gaming giant, it seriously needs to justify its existence.

According to a report from Windows Central's Jez Corden, Microsoft is still eager to expand on its 'Play Anywhere' ethos. If you haven't re-upped your Game Pass subscription in a while, this feature lets players buy and install a new game on either platform, without requiring an additional copy. Combined with cross-save functionality, it gives you the freedom to play on the move or at home. The ROG Xbox Ally is part of that mentality, but an Xbox handheld would be more than just slapping FSE mode over Windows 11's UI.

Corden claims that Microsoft is pooling its efforts into the next mainline Xbox console, which is said to offer a PC-like experience with a friendly console-style interface. It'll mark another project with AMD, as the company is allegedly referring to it as 'Magnus' internally. However, Microsoft isn't using that moniker for the console's actual name. On paper, it sounds a lot like the approach Valve is taking with the forthcoming Steam Machine: offering the flexibility of PC launchers inside an easy-to-navigate system.

I'm not entirely convinced, though. While I absolutely stand by my ROG Ally Z1e, it still isn't perfect when it comes to a seamless gaming experience. Xbox FSE mode is a step toward that notion, but even then, the Xbox app is still an eyesore. Asus's Command Center update is a massive boon here, making it exceptionally easy to switch between storefronts. Even third-party alternatives like Playnite don't quite scratch the itch, at least for me.

Outside of installing SteamOS or Bazzite, all ROG Ally models are still behind the Steam Deck when it comes to pick-up-and-play ease. Beyond PC retailers such as Asus or Lenovo, it's still odd to see PlayStation and Xbox trail behind the Nintendo Switch on the handheld front. The PS Portal is a pretty pointless device in my opinion, and apps like Chiaki on Windows handhelds offer better remote play quality and customization. If rumors of a portable PS6 come to fruition, Microsoft has a lot of work to do.