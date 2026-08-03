Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch 2 version showcases how upgrades should be done

Verdict The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a masterclass on how upgrades should be done, with buttery smooth performance, a great new healer, and a fresh combat mode. I think this is the perfect way to experience the game, and I can't wait to see how XC3 and Genesis fare.

Xenoblade Chronicles is one of my favorite game series of all time, and with the Switch 2 upgrades of 1 to 3 releasing throughout the year, now is the perfect time for existing fans to replay, or newbies to dive right in. However, today we're taking a look at XC2, and not to spoil you on my thoughts, but I think the Switch 2 version is a masterclass in how upgrades should be done.

Now, as the game is almost ten years old, this review mostly covers the shiny new parts of the upgrade, and first up is the buttery smooth performance. This version supports 4K resolution in TV mode and 1080p handheld, which is in comparison to 720p docked and around 540p in handheld on the original Nintendo Switch.

This enhanced resolution is also accompanied by the game running at 60 fps in both docked and handheld modes. For those of you who aren't particularly tech-savvy, this means that your journey around Alrest is absolutely gorgeous, and you won't feel as though you're missing out on everything the grand stretches of landscape have to offer when you want to take the game on the go.

I primarily play games in handheld mode, but I sometimes feel like I'm missing out on seeing all the finer details. This hasn't been something I've felt during my time with XC2 on Switch 2, and I think with all the sidequests and exploration to do, it's nice to be able to second-screen this title with it still looking superb.

The next thing I want to touch on is a new mode: Merc Assault. This system unlocks around the same time as the base game's merc missions, so you do have to play a few hours before experiencing them. During Merc Assault, you get to choose up to six Blades to take into battle in order to win handy items to use on your journey.

Don't get me wrong, it's a fun new addition; however, after I obtained the new outfits for Pyra and Mythra by completing a single mission, I didn't spend loads of time on the rest. If you're looking for a challenge, Merc Assault is great, and I'll never complain about bonus content in one of my favorite games of all time.

Now, I can't touch on Pyra and Mythra's new outfits without gushing over them a little, and it's an understatement to say that I love them. I won't be going back to their original clothes any time soon. I think they're a bit more classy for our main gals.

The final main big change is the addition of a new Blade: MOMO. I had Nia resonate with her core crystal, and she's become a mainstay healer on my team. She even has her own sidequest and field skill, so she's absolutely worth adding to your team.

If you've played before, you'll also notice some new voicelines, and apparently, the menu speed is a little faster, but I can't say I thought it was particularly slow before. The one thing I would've loved in this upgrade is additional save slots, as I had to use a backup Nintendo account to see all the fresh stuff without losing my endgame save.

I think this is a must-play for existing Xenoblade Chronicles 2 fans, and absolutely the best way to experience your first playthrough. The upgrade pack is a reasonable $9.99, and the full game is $69.99 ($10 more than the original Switch version). After playing through 2, I can't wait to experience XC3's upgrade as well in a couple of months.