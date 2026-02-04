This Xenoblade Chronicles leak signals a new game, but it probably isn't what you want

It appears that a new Xenoblade Chronicles game is releasing in 2026, as voice actor Caitlin Thorbun lets the cat out of the bag early.

Xenoblade Chronicles new game leak: An image of Elma looking at the camera.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition 

Xenoblade Chronicles players could be feasting this year. With Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launching last year, I wouldn't blame you if you thought that'd be all we're getting for a while. That might not be the case, though, according to voice actor Caitlin Thorburn. In an update to the actor's filmography, the actress states a new game is releasing in 2026 - but what could it be?

At this rate, all signs point to Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Definitive Edition. It's the logical next step following the success of last year's remaster, after all. But Thorburn's profile on the casting website Spotlight is playing it coy. As Famiboards user 'joveroy' highlights, the actress lists Xenoblade Chronicles as a forthcoming project, with an expected release of 2026. On a Spotlight profile, only the talent themselves can edit it to include details of past and forthcoming work.

Fans of the series will know Thorburn's voice behind characters T-elos, KOS-MOS, and Nim. It'd be nice to think that Xenoblade Chronicles 4 is on the way, but that seems unlikely. While Nintendo hasn't confirmed anything yet, developer Monolith Soft could be chipping away at Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Definitive Edition in the background. In August 2025, the studio posted a job listing for an effects designer, using a clip from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as an example of what it is looking for.

Xenoblade Chronicles new game leak: An image of Caitlin Thorburn's Spotlight profile.

The advert on social media says that "this is a position that creates various visual effects within games. It covers a wide range, from realistic phenomena like flames, to things without a fixed form, such as attack damage presentations, expressing them in diverse ways to enrich the player's experience." With rumors for the next Nintendo Direct heating up again, maybe we'll see something sooner than you're expecting.

The last mainline game in the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, landed in 2022. At the time of release, Pocket Tactics gave it a 10/10 score in its Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review. Since then, Monolith Soft has been focusing on providing previous games with a facelift.

The first of those efforts came to fruition last year, with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. You can read Ruby's glowing review to see how it fares on the Nintendo Switch.

