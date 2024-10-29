The Wii U sucked, but you can finally get its best game on Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. After years of losing arguably one of the best entries in the franchise to the graveyard of the Wii U, we now get to travel back to New Los Angeles and focus on our quest to build a successful colony on Mira once more. You also get to do so with some exciting graphic and visual updates, as well as the prospect of new story elements to celebrate the definitive edition.

Boasting the massive open world we know and love, the definitive edition takes you back (to the future?) and plants you slap-bang in the middle of a devastating intergalactic war where you need to fight for humanity across five otherworldly continents. Xenoblade Chronicles X has everything we love in a good RPG game, and we’re super excited to hop back into our Skell and join the BLADE organization as they fight the good fight for the future of mankind.

Especially since this updated version boasts some hefty upgrades in the visual department, because the Wii U never really did it justice. It’s a surprise to see such a great RPG appear on the current Switch, instead of waiting to flex the graphics muscles of the upcoming Switch 2, but since we only have to wait until March 20, 2025, to head back to NLA, we can’t complain too much.

Not only do you get to relive the glory days in Xenoblade Chronicles X, but this new definitive edition releasing on its tenth birthday also offers an online multiplayer mode, meaning you get to join up with a squad to unlock specific team-based quests with some enticing rare gear on offer. We’re already cracking our knuckles and booting up our rayguns, because not only do you get the glory of a victory with your team, but you can recruit the avatars of other players to the team in the main story.

This tenth-anniversary edition is a love letter to the original game we all know and love, but not everything is quite the same as we remember, because the extended narrative also reveals a mysterious hooded character waiting for you on the beach. Who it is, we don’t know yet, but we’re excited to find out.

If you’re after some of the best Switch adventure games to chew through before you can head back to Mira in Xenoblade Chronicles X, we’ve got everything you need to know about the best ARPGs and the best JRPGs you can play right now. Or, if you’re after some mobile games to game on the go, we’ve got plenty of freebies to help you out like the latest Genshin Impact codes, Age of Empires Mobile codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes, too.