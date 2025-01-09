Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition releases on March 20, 2025, but if you grab it early – or in its first couple of weeks – you get a nice bonus pack of armor, weapons, and upgrade materials.

The Exploration Support pack is available to anyone who purchases the game from the Nintendo eShop or GameStop before April 6, 2025. This includes both digital and physical versions, as the latter ships with a download code in the box that allows you access to the bonus bits.

To get your new clothes and weapons, head to the Customization Center (available once you complete chapter three), where your pack will be waiting for you. I mean, what’s better than a bit of a boost at the beginning of one of the best RPGs on Switch? It always pays to have more gear than you think when taking on an open-world game.

As for specifics, here’s a full list of the free items:

100k credits

Advanced iron knife

Advanced storm assault rifle

Survival armor set including bodywear, footwear, and gloves

Weapon augments including Melee Accuracy Up I, Melee Attack Up I, Ranged Accuracy Up I, Ranged Attack Up I, Secondary CD Reducer I, and Theroid Slayer I

Armor augment including Evasion Up I, Max HP Up I, Max TP Up I, Physical Resistance Up I, and Potential Up I

The Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of Xenoblade Chronicles X, which released on the Wii U in 2015. It’s set in 2054 after Earth suffers total destruction thanks to an intergalactic war. You’re one of the survivors who – wouldn’t you know it – crash land on an alien planet. Welcome to Mira, where your adventure begins.

So, are you picking up Xenoblade Chronicles X? Maybe you’re waiting for another new Switch game, or you need some hints on what to get – check out our list of the best Switch games coming in 2025 for some inspiration.