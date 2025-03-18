Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition review - I love skells

Our Verdict Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an open-world masterpiece with an intriguing story, hundreds of missions, and badass mechs to help you traverse the massive map. It's a must-play for RPG lovers who are yet to experience the series and existing fans alike.

I love all things Xenoblade Chronicles. From the goofy, adorable Nopon to the serious story beats that have made me shed more than a couple of tears, it would be accurate to say that I’ve spent hundreds of hours in these worlds. However, Xenoblade Chronicles X never quite made it onto my screen during its time shackled to Wii U. Now, with a much more accessible definitive edition on Nintendo Switch, how does X compare to other games in the series, and will it leave the same lasting impression?

I’ve been playing XCX for about a month now, and if you read my Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition preview, you’ll know that I was fairly fond of my first few hours with the game. However, in the time since, this appreciation has only grown, with the acquisition of a Skell (this game’s version of a mech), brand new party members, and more insight into the intriguing story.

If you missed my preview, let me give you a quick story overview to see if I can hook you in. Your customized character and a large group of settlers have crash-landed on planet Mira, after the Ganglion, an evil, worm-like alien race, have destroyed Earth. Unfortunately, the Ganglion have managed to follow you to Mira, so while you attempt to colonize the planet and restart humanity, you also have to contend with some big, ugly baddies.

I really don’t want to spoil all that much for you, as I went in without any prior knowledge of the story and loved all the little surprises I encountered along the way, so I implore you not to be tempted to Google the game before heading in! However, the one thing that bothers me about the story is how the player character feels more than a little obsolete. It was a treat to be able to see a version of myself in-game, but the main character here is definitely Elma, and I did feel a little out of place for a large portion of the game.

Another qualm that felt fairly common from when the game first came out was that the story is a little thin on the ground; I tend to agree with this. There are 13 chapters, each of which takes about an hour to complete and provides a decent chunk of lore. If you want to learn any more, you need to trudge through hundreds of side quests that vary in quality from uninteresting fetch quests to tear-jerking, lore-important masterpieces.

I have to admit that I much prefer the storytelling in Xenoblade Chronicles 1, 2, and 3. However, X definitely has twists, turns, and intrigue that made me desperate to learn more, so despite having a few questions as the credits rolled, I can’t say the game didn’t impress me. I’m going to need Xenoblade Chronicles X 2 ASAP.

Moving on from the story, another important aspect of the game is the combat. It has a fairly similar base to the other XC games, you automatically perform a basic attack while also selecting arts from a hub down the bottom of the screen that can house up to eight moves, including heals, buffs, and attacks. I never found the combat too difficult, as it all performs very smoothly, even when facing the largest of foes. Then, after chapter 6, you finally get your Skell. Not only can you fight in these bad boys, but they also make traversal much, much easier.

I love Skells. They kick-ass, move much faster than your base character, and have customizable exoskeletons, so I could create a full team of ridiculous pink robots. Then after chapter 9, they get even better by gaining the ability to fly anywhere on the map you could possibly want to go. I will admit that the slog from non-flying Skell to flying Skell is a little tedious, but the second I got the upgrade I couldn’t travel any other way. If I have to be a little critical of them, the handling can feel a little wonky when you’re zooming around on land, but as I spent most of my time in the air, this wasn’t a massive issue.

There are plenty of you out there who will have played the original and wonder if it’s worth spending some cash on this remaster. Well, as I mentioned earlier the game has 13 chapters, the final chapter is a brand-new addition to the definitive edition and it shines a new light on the final moments of the game. That alone makes this a worthy purchase, but with more recruitable characters, improved graphics, and general quality-of-life fixes, this isn’t a title to pass up.

One thing I sadly can’t comment on right now is the online multiplayer, but I’m interested to see how it runs on launch. I’ll update this section to reflect my time with it as soon as I can. Who knows, maybe I’ll see you there!

Lastly, I want to touch on the performance on Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles X is an incredibly impressive feat on this not-so-fresh console. The fact that you can walk from one side of the map to the other with zero load times, while massive creatures go about their days and the weather changes around you, I am truly in awe. I’m confident that you won’t encounter any gameplay issues and I’m intrigued to see if it runs even better on the Nintendo Switch 2.

I think if you’re a die-hard Xenoblade Chronicles fan like me, X may not make it to the top of your XC tier list, however, it’s a unique take on the series that’s more than worthy of your time. With more than 400 quests, a large roster of playable characters, and the coolest robots I have ever encountered, I had a great time and can see myself replaying the game again in the future.

If you’re interested in our thoughts on other games in the series, take a look at our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review. If you’re not quite sold on this game, maybe one of the other best RPGs or best JRPGs will grab your attention.