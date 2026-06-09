Xenoblade Genesis is officially the next chapter in the series

I had my clown make-up on for many announcements during today's Nintendo Direct, but I hadn't even considered that a brand new Xenoblade game would arrive. I'm so glad I was wrong, as Xenoblade Genesis looks like an exciting new adventure I can't wait to experience in 2027.

Mere seconds after revealing that Xenoblade Chronicles 1, 2, and 3 are set to receive enhanced Switch 2 versions, Nintendo revealed Xenoblade Genesis, a brand new chapter for the series that features warriors known as Vesselai.

The main character appears to go to a school named Leukos and wield a blade imbued with an Anima crystone. I get vague Persona vibes as the main character seems to need to complete academic life while not taking part in battle.

I'm beyond excited to explore this brand-new world and see where this new adventure will take us. Make sure you check out the full trailer below.

Genesis will most likely be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and we don't have an exact release date yet, only a window for 2027. Take a look at our full June Nintendo Direct roundup for more news.