Xenoblade Genesis is officially the next chapter in the series

Nintendo has finally revealed Xenoblade Genesis, a brand new chapter for the series.

Xenoblade Genesis - a pink-haired girl holding a sword
Ruby Spiers-Unwin Avatar

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Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Genesis 
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I had my clown make-up on for many announcements during today's Nintendo Direct, but I hadn't even considered that a brand new Xenoblade game would arrive. I'm so glad I was wrong, as Xenoblade Genesis looks like an exciting new adventure I can't wait to experience in 2027.

Mere seconds after revealing that Xenoblade Chronicles 1, 2, and 3 are set to receive enhanced Switch 2 versions, Nintendo revealed Xenoblade Genesis, a brand new chapter for the series that features warriors known as Vesselai.

The main character appears to go to a school named Leukos and wield a blade imbued with an Anima crystone. I get vague Persona vibes as the main character seems to need to complete academic life while not taking part in battle.

I'm beyond excited to explore this brand-new world and see where this new adventure will take us. Make sure you check out the full trailer below.

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Genesis will most likely be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and we don't have an exact release date yet, only a window for 2027. Take a look at our full June Nintendo Direct roundup for more news.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox (especially Blox Fruits), too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister site PCGamesN. She’s currently enjoying the Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

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