This phone case turns the Xiaomi 17 Pro into a Game Boy-style Android handheld

For many years, playing games on a smartphone was hit or miss. However, with the advent of third-party controllers compatible with many devices, it's now easier than ever to enjoy your favorite games on mobile. There's a new challenger to the likes of Backbone and Razer, though, with the Xiaomi 17 Series Retro Game Case. Marking the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Pro series, the Chinese tech brand has revealed the case with game controls that takes advantage of the small screens on the back of the new phones.

The Xiaomi 17 Series Retro Game Case is available for €67 / $77 and features a circular D-pad and four buttons, making it a dead ringer for some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds. Compatible with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max handsets, the small display found at the back of these phones enables users to play games via the case, like Angry Birds 2 and Snake, all powered by the built-in 200 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro's display on the back is unique, as it can also display useful bits of information like music playback, a clock, frame photos you're about to take, and much more. There's no getting away from the fact that these phones are heavily inspired by the iPhone, but Xiaomi seems to have differentiated these handsets enough that it's not a straight-up copy.

But playing these games thanks to the Retro Game Case could set the Xiaomi 17 Pro apart even further. Granted, it may be a challenge to play a lot of the picks from our guide to the best mobile games on this display, which is partly covered by the dual lens. But we can see other games, such as Tetris and Sonic, working well here.

At present, there's no word on whether the Xiaomi 17 line, including the case, will make an appearance outside of China. However, it's a fascinating insight into which phones and accessories customers in the Chinese markets can buy. As things currently stand, if you want to play some of the best games on your new iPhone 17 Pro Max, the best third-party controllers are a great alternative outside of China for now.

