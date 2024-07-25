Xiaomi unveiled its first-ever flip phone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, alongside the Mix Fold 4 at an event in China last week. So far, we’ve not seen any Xiaomi foldables launch outside of the brand’s home country, and we were expecting the same story for the Mix Flip, but thankfully, that’s not the case.

According to MobileBulgaria, a Xiaomi country manager has confirmed that the Mix Flip will launch in five regions across Central and Eastern Europe – and one of them is Bulgaria. As usual with Xiaomi, we’re not expecting the Mix Flip to launch in the US, and it doesn’t sound like the UK is getting in on the flip phone fun, either.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip boasts a massive 4-inch cover display and a 6.86-inch foldable display on the inside. This display has a dazzling peak brightness of 3000 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which might make it a surprisingly capable gaming phone. It also packs two 50MP cameras, an optically stabilized main camera, and a 2x telephoto for portrait shots.

The phone utilizes the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to power impressive performance and packs in a sizable 4,780 mAh battery with speedy 67W charging. It’s available with a few different memory and storage options in China, but it’s unclear which model is coming to Europe. One rumor suggests it’ll be the 12GB+512GB variant.

We had our fingers crossed for a price that undercuts the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards. We’re told that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will cost a cool €1300 / $1400 when it lands in Europe sometime after August 15, making it one of the priciest flip phones around at roughly $300 more than the Z Flip 6. The suggested pricing is more in line with book-style foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open.

In any case, it’s nice that European Xiaomi fans will be able to get their hands on it, and hopefully, we’ll put it through its paces before long. If you want to see how Xiaomi’s other phones compare, check out our guide to the best Xiaomi phones available today.