Forget the latest iPad, here's why the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is the next tablet you need in your life

When it comes to tablets, it's no secret that the iPad is the most popular choice on the market. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best. There are a lot of variable Android alternatives, and I was lucky enough to get my hands on one of the latest, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro. If you're in the market for a capable Android tablet that's just as reliable for work as it is for play, you're going to want to keep reading.

Before we get into the technicalities, I should point out right away that the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is thin and lightweight - 5.75mm thick and 485g, to be precise. Super-slim devices are very en vogue at the moment, following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air last year, but this is the first instance I've seen such a super-slim tablet, outside of the iPad Air, of course.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is a surprisingly capable gaming tablet. I say surprisingly capable; it draws its performance power from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same chip as some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, so it shouldn't really come as a shock. It's nice and snappy when running multiple apps, and even after using it for a couple of hours for streaming, gaming, and a little work, I never felt it getting too toasty, so it has the thermal management capabilities to match its performance.

The star of the show is the Pad 8 Pro's almost perfectly sized 11.2-inch LCD. Yes, it's not an OLED, but honestly, that's not a problem. This display is bright and vivid, and its 144 Hz refresh rate means you're getting smooth visuals. Its bezels are a little chunky, but the screen is big enough that it doesn't really matter. There's almost an irony to how good this display is, as while the tablet itself is clearly intended for productivity, otherwise it wouldn't have such a powerful chip, I could use it just for streaming films, TV, and content, and it'd still feel like a worthwhile investment.

The Pad 8 Pro isn't a gaming tablet, or at least, it doesn't want to come across as one, but it's pretty capable when it comes to it. I loaded up a few of my go-tos - Pokemon TCG Pocket, Honkai Star Rail, and PUBG Mobile - and didn't encounter any issues, even after dialing up the settings to high. It's also nice and easy to connect a Bluetooth gaming controller, turning the Pad 8 Pro into a more than competent portable gaming station.

As for charging and battery life, that's another area where the Pad 8 Pro shines. In our testing, it took around an hour and a half to charge from flat to full, using an adapter that supports the 67W charging speeds. You shouldn't need to juice all that often, though, as the tablet's battery is good for at least a couple of days of pretty heavy use and goes for even longer if you're using it sporadically.

I've never found much need for the back cameras on a tablet, but the Pad 8's rear 50MP lens is good enough that you'll be glad to have it as a backup if your phone ever runs out of battery. The front-facing camera is pretty nifty, too, offering a clear visual for all your Zoom or Microsoft Teams meeting needs. Then there's the quad speaker system, which is relatively balanced for a tablet, even in the low end.

As for the software experience, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro runs the brand's own HyperOS 3.0.5.0 Android skin. Visually, it's pretty similar to Apple's iPad iOS, which is ideal if, like me, you're an iPad user. There's a bit of bloatware to deal with when you first load the tablet up, but after you've deleted that, there are a few useful tools, including Google Gemini, pre-installed, so you can get on with downloading your favorite apps and mobile games.

I have to touch on accessories because that's what takes the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro from being a top-tier iPad alternative to the reason you can leave your laptop at home. You've got the Pro Focus Keyboard, Pro Keyboard, Pro Cover, and Focus Pen Pro. I've spent most of my time testing the Pad 8 Pro with the Pro Focus Keyboard, and they're an almost perfect pair, especially if, like me, you prefer to use a keyboard over touchscreen controls whenever possible. My only note here is that, compared to the lightweight tablet, the Pro Focus Keyboard is just a touch heavier than I'd like, but it's only a problem if you're working from your lap for more than an hour or so.

The real downside to the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is that it's difficult to get in the US. It's not the only brand to suffer this fate; I'm similarly keen on the latest offerings from Honor, but they're a nightmare to get hold of if you're in the States. I'd also say that I don't think there's much use for an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration in 2026, as 256GB is quickly becoming the standard, thanks in part to the ever-increasing size of apps and software.

If you're reading this in the UK, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is now available to order for £449 for the 8GB+256GB version in blue, gray, or pine green colorways. There's also the 12GB+512GB version for the slightly higher price of £519. Whichever option you go for, you're getting a reliable Android tablet that's capable of going toe-to-toe with the latest tablets from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

