Much in the same way that 2025 has been the year of ultra-thin smartphones, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, it's also been a big one for compact tablets. The latest of the shrunk-down devices is the Xiaomi Pad Mini with an 8.8-inch display, which makes it feel more like a big phone than a small tablet. Still, after spending some time with it, I can assure you that size truly doesn't matter all that much: this option is impressive, but there's a pretty big catch.

So, what's the problem? Well, if you're reading this in the US, the UK, or Europe, you can't get the Xiaomi Pad Mini. If you know much about Xiaomi at all, the fact that it's unavailable in the US shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as neither are the brand's phones, but usually, you'd have the option to import from across the Atlantic. Not this time, unfortunately, with the launch currently confined to the Middle East and Asia.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At Pocket Tactics, our experts spend days testing games, phones, tech, and services. We always share honest opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

Admittedly, there's a lot of great tech that you can't get in the West these days, but having spent some time using the Xiaomi Pad Mini, it's especially frustrating. This is the sort of thing I'd usually recommend you check out over the latest Apple and Samsung equivalents from our guide to the best gaming tablets. I'm living in hope that it changes, but for now, let's concentrate on what makes the device so impressive.

The Pad Mini packs the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ as the brand's latest premium mid-range phone, the Xiaomi 15T Pro. As I pointed out in my Xiaomi 15T Pro review, this MediaTek processor is absolutely fantastic for gaming, and that certainly applies to the experience of playing Honkai Star Rail, Marvel Snap, or any of the best mobile games on the tablet. You can turn the in-game visual settings right up, and this device takes it in its stride, which, combined with the 165Hz 3K display, makes for ultra-smooth and detailed gaming visuals.

The compact form factor also lends itself to gaming, as I could easily fit the Pad Mini inside my current controller of choice, the Abxylute S8, a snap-on gamepad. This setup rivals some of the cheaper Android-based gaming handhelds. On a recent trip to Munich, I spent more time playing Vampire Survivors on the tablet with the S8 attached than I did sightseeing, and do you know what? I've got no regrets about that, nor about leaving my Nintendo Switch 2 at home. It's also worth noting that I never felt the tablet get hot to the touch, which is a pretty big win, considering the performance power on offer.

Not only is the new Xiaomi tablet great for gamers, but it's also a very viable option for artists, too. It's compatible with the Xiaomi Focus Pen, the Chinese tech brand's equivalent to the Apple Pencil, and comes with the brand's Mi Canvas art app pre-installed. In all honesty, I'm no artist, but the combination of the form factor and the software makes me feel like this would be ideal for anyone looking to doodle on the go.

Like most Xiaomi devices I've tested in my time, the Pad Mini also delivers on the battery front, providing around 17 hours of juice before it's time to plug in. That brings me nicely to another highlight - the tablet has two USB-C ports, one on the side and another on the bottom. Both USB-C ports are capable of 67W charging, which means you can juice the tablet from flat to 100% in under an hour and 30 minutes. That's pretty good going, especially for a tablet. You certainly don't get those sorts of speeds from the latest iPads.

My one gripe with the Pad Mini is that it could really benefit from an OLED display. Yes, using OLED tech over LCD would likely make the tablet more expensive - not that it matters all that much when you can't get your hands on it - but both the gaming and creative experience would benefit from the more vibrant colors and richer blacks that an OLED display offers. Still, given that the price point for this tablet would be around £350 / $450, based on the current conversion rate, you can't expect everything, and the LCD screen is still decent, if not mind-blowing.

Outside of the display, the Xiaomi Pad Mini might be my favorite Android tablet of 2025 so far. It's pretty neck and neck with the RedMagic Astra, which might have the slight advantage for gamers, but in terms of which is the better all-rounder, the Pad Mini might take the cake. So, if you're reading this, Xiaomi, give the people what they want, and bring this tablet to the West, or at least Europe, so I can keep telling people how good it is without the availability caveat.

Those are my thoughts on the new Xiaomi Pad Mini. If, instead, you're looking for something even smaller for gaming, check out our guides to the best iPhones for gaming and the best gaming phones while you're here. Or, if you'd rather find something new to play, take a look at our list of the best Android games.