The release of a new cell phone is always an exciting prospect, especially when it comes from a reputable company. Well, later this month, it seems we’re finally getting a Xiaomi 15 Ultra release, and the phone isn’t arriving alone as the company is preparing to launch the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. While the two products are both ‘Ultra’s,’ they couldn’t be more different, given one is a phone and the other is a car.

News of the release comes from Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun on Weibo (thanks, GSM Arena), as he states that the new products “will be released at the end of the month.” We’re fully expecting the Xiaomi 15 Ultra to cement itself as one of the best Xiaomi phones on the market when it releases, though we don’t have a precise date yet. A leak suggests that it could launch on February 26, with a global launch to follow next month at MWC Barcelona.

Rumors suggest that the new device could even rival the best Samsung phones with its cameras, as reputable tipster Yogesh Brar shared the specs on X, seemingly verifying Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera rumors fuelled by fellow tipster Ice Universe last year. Perhaps the most impressive of the quadruple camera offerings is the 200MP telephoto camera with more than 4x zoom – I don’t think I need to tell you just how amazing that resolution is.

Furthermore, the phone is said to come with a 50MP primary camera equipped with Sony’s one-inch LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto option with 3x zoom. Essentially, not only is this upcoming device one of the very best phones from Xiaomi, but it’s pretty much a must-have for anyone who wants to capture some stunning pictures.

Beyond its impressive camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra apparently sports a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It puts it right up there with the best gaming phones, making the device a solid choice for anyone who wants to experience the best mobile games at their highest settings. If you want to learn more about the upcoming bit of kit, it’s best to register your interest at the official website.