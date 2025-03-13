Despite being 20 years old later this year, the long-running Yakuza (or Like a Dragon) series is still as popular today – if not even more so. Unwaveringly binding cheesy moments within a serious narrative is something the series does with ease, and while its roots lie within the beat ‘em up genre, recent entries have been turn-based too. If you’re looking for a great time, you can now grab all of the older titles at a huge discount for your Steam Deck sessions.

Few series contain as many of the best RPGs as Yakuza. While some of the entries aren’t as good as others, they’re still pretty fantastic across the board, and with Valve’s handheld console in hand, they make for an excellent experience to play through – at least you don’t have to wait years between entries like others did.

Narratively, Yakuza 0 marks a sensible place to start in this single-player game series. A prequel to the first game, yet it still introduces you to the main protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu – a yakuza who is framed for the murder of a civilian and is forced to rebuild his reputation. You’ll also meet plenty of other characters in these action games, many of whom pop up in further entries.

Kiryu’s main story focuses on the entries from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, but the adventure doesn’t stop there. Following The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon sees Ichiban Kasuga take the main role in this turn-based Steam Deck game alongside the sequel Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Interestingly, the Yakuza series is as strong in recent spin-offs as it is in the mainline series. Both Judgment and Lost Judgment – its sequel – are fantastic side stories that revolve around lawyer-turned-private detective Takayuki Yagami, while Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sees Kazuma Kiryu return to the spotlight with a plot that runs concurrently with Yakuza Like a Dragon.

If you’re hoping to play these excellent games, you can get up to 73% off the series on Fanatical, and best of all, ProtonDB ranks all of the games as Platinum or Gold-rated on Steam Deck, so all of them should run extremely well. Here’s the selection of games you can get on sale below:

If you've been looking to enjoy an impressive and engaging RPG series, look no further than the Yakuza franchise with this sale.