It seems like Ryu Ga Gotoku, the studio behind the smashing Yakuza franchise, is branching out more into the handheld world with a new Yakuza mobile game made with studio BBGame.

While there’s no confirmation from RGG or Sega just yet, a Facebook page is live showing artwork – with official Sega watermarks – for what appears to be an upcoming Yakuza Wars mobile game. There are also ads popping up for the game on certain sites.

Whether it’s meant to be there or not, a Chinese language Facebook page popped up for ‘極道鬥爭: 人中之龍,’ which translates to The Struggle of the Yakuza: The Dragon Among Men. The description of the page states this is “Sega’s first officially authorized [Yakuza] mobile game” and that it’s a “classic gangster-themed masterpiece” using strategic gameplay. The page has plenty of artwork already featuring everyone’s favorite Mad Dog Majima, Kiryu, and Ichiban, too. Well, was a Yakuza strategy game on your 2024 bingo card?

The publisher on board is BBGame, known for the Romance of the Three Kingdoms game in partnership with Koei Tecmo. Interestingly, this game is on Switch and PC, not mobile.

We got recent confirmation that Yakuza 0 is coming to Nintendo Switch – finally, I can play Yakuza shrimped up in bed – and the announcement of an Amazon Prime show based on the franchise. There was also a collaboration between Yakuza and Mafia City not too long ago, so it seems like it’s all systems go for Kiryu and the gang.

Last month we saw some news that showed Sega filed a trademark for ‘Yakuza Wars,’ and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio stated its new game would be a “surprise” for fans. Tokyo Game Show happens later in September between the 26th and 29th, and it looks like we’ll get an official reveal of the mobile game, even if it’s not a worldwide release.

