Developer and publisher BeXide has brought Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage to mobile in Japan, potentially breathing new life into the world of Love Live games on iOS and Android. The deckbuilding roguelike first launched in February of this year and has overwhelmingly positive reviews across multiple platforms.

Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage, as well as being a mouthful to say, is a deckbuilding roguelike adventure game based on the Love Live Sunshine spin-off isekai anime, Yohane the Parhelion: Sunshine in the Mirror. Love Live games are a dying breed on mobile since Bushiroad shut down the most recent rhythm game installment, so this mobile release could revive the series’ mobile community. However, unlike the rest of the series’ mobile titles, this game is a premium title, going for $29.99 on consoles and PC.

BeXide has fully optimized this mobile release to support touch-control gameplay, making it perfect for playing on the go. It is also fullscreen-compatible with a huge range of tablets and phones, and you can swap between 30fps and 60fps depending on your preferences and device quality. To celebrate the launch, you can get the Chick DLC costume for Yohane for free on iOS and ten yen (around seven cents in USD) on Android.

When is the Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage mobile release date?

Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage is available on iOS and Android in Japan right now. You can download the game from Japanese app stores via various methods, or wait for a potential worldwide release. So far, BeXide has released the base game and all of its DLC on various platforms globally, so we expect the mobile version will also come to the West soon.

That's everything you need to know about the Yohane the Parhelion: Numazu in the Mirage mobile release.