Win a cracking Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago halo cosmetic

We have an egg-cellent giveaway for you this week – five lucky winners will get a Yolk Heroes cosmetics code to jazz up their character in the cracking new mobile game. We’ve partnered with the developer to bring you an adorable halo, so don’t be a chicken and get entering!

14 Hours Productions bring Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago to Android and iOS on November 28, where you can get stuck in and play the idle game anywhere. You take on the role of Guardian Spirit of the realm, where the Fairy Queen has an important task for you – raise heroes and protect the land… by hatching them from eggs. That’s where the yolk comes in.

As you adventure, you can dress up your main character with different outfits and cosmetics. Whether you want to wear horns, wings, or a wind-up key, you’ll find tons of options. We’re giving away codes to unlock the halo cosmetic for your character, so everyone knows just how good and honorable you are.

You have the chance to win one of five codes for a Yolk Heroes halo cosmetic. Note that you do need to own the base game in order to redeem the codes. This giveaway is open worldwide with no regional restrictions.

Our giveaway runs from November 22 to November 29, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down below to enter. Good luck!

Pocket Tactics – Yolk Heroes giveaway



Speaking of eggs, if you like chicken games, we can recommend some. Otherwise, maybe you’re interested in our picks of the best mobile games out there.