Alright, Nintendo fans, put your tin foil hats on for a second. Some interesting phrasing confirms Yooka-Replaylee is coming to ‘Nintendo platforms.’ I don’t know about you, but I can only think of one current console – unless, perhaps, there’s another just around the corner.

Developer Playtonic confirmed today that Yooka-Replaylee will come to “PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo platforms” as an updated version of the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer game. Originally announced in June, we now have confirmation that it’ll be on Switch… and maybe other Nintendo consoles.

While there’s currently no concrete information or confirmed information about the Nintendo Switch 2 from the videogame giant, what else could this mean? Surely, Playtonic isn’t trying to put Yooka-Replaylee on the 3DS or the GBA as a retro handheld revival, so could this be a sneaky confirmation of the next console?

We’ve seen this recently with other game announcements, like My Time at Evershine, where developers don’t specifically mention the Switch but promise a release on Nintendo consoles. It’s only a matter of time until Nintendo says something; after all, the company officially announced the Switch just over eight years ago.

In terms of what’s coming to Yooka-Replaylee, you’re in for a treat with fresh updates to visuals, gameplay, challenges, and even a sprinkling of new characters. There’s even a new move set for the duo to use as they adventure around areas like Tribalstack Tropics and Glittergaze Glacier.

