How to change Yoshi's color in the Mysterious Book

Mario’s dinosaur pal isn’t just locked into being green, so here’s how to choose your Yoshi color in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book change color: Green Yoshi flanked by yellow, blue, purple, and pink Yoshis, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred game screenshot
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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book 
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While green Yoshi is a classic, sometimes you might want to change Yoshi's color in the Mysterious Book. We're here to guide you through the process and help you choose which colorful critter to pilot next.

Make sure you check out our Yoshi and the Mysterious Book review for a deep dive on the dinosaur's fact-finding adventure, and visit our Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order page to snag some extra gifts alongside your game.

How do I change Yoshi's color in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book?

After the first time that Mr. E prompts you to choose a new Yoshi to send adventuring, finding the setting again can be a bit of a pain. But don't worry, we're here to help! To change Yoshi's color, all you have to do is:

  • Press the + button to open the Main Menu
  • Scroll down to the Select Yoshi setting
  • Choose your desired Yoshi color

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book change color: The main menu with Mr E with the selector on 'Select Yoshi'

How many different Yoshi colors are there in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book?

There are eight different Yoshi colors in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. You can choose from:

  • Green
  • Orange
  • Pink
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Red
  • Light Blue
  • Yellow

What does changing Yoshi's color do?

Changing Yoshi's color doesn't do anything to change the gameplay. Every Yoshi has the same abilities - choosing a color is simply down to personal preference, much like in Mario Kart.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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