How to change Yoshi's color in the Mysterious Book

While green Yoshi is a classic, sometimes you might want to change Yoshi's color in the Mysterious Book. We're here to guide you through the process and help you choose which colorful critter to pilot next.

Make sure you check out our Yoshi and the Mysterious Book review for a deep dive on the dinosaur's fact-finding adventure, and visit our Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order page to snag some extra gifts alongside your game.

How do I change Yoshi's color in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book?

After the first time that Mr. E prompts you to choose a new Yoshi to send adventuring, finding the setting again can be a bit of a pain. But don't worry, we're here to help! To change Yoshi's color, all you have to do is:

Press the + button to open the Main Menu

Scroll down to the Select Yoshi setting

Choose your desired Yoshi color

How many different Yoshi colors are there in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book?

There are eight different Yoshi colors in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. You can choose from:

Green

Orange

Pink

Blue

Purple

Red

Light Blue

Yellow

What does changing Yoshi's color do?

Changing Yoshi's color doesn't do anything to change the gameplay. Every Yoshi has the same abilities - choosing a color is simply down to personal preference, much like in Mario Kart.